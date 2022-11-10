Santa Maria-Bonita School District superintendent Dr. Darren McDuffie was the keynote speaker during a Veterans Day celebration at Sanchez Elementary School Thursday. As a United States Army veteran, McDuffie asked students to recite "Be All You Can Be," the recruiting slogan of the Army for over 20 years.
Local youngsters were able to meet former military members for a Veterans Day celebration Thursday, culminating in a heartwarming welcome from hundreds of Sanchez Elementary School students thanking veterans for their service.
The annual event involved a ceremony before breakfast was served in the staff lounge to honor military veterans who have served the country in times of peace and war. The students of Sanchez elementary have been honoring veterans with this event for over a decade now.
The school staff feels that it is important to educate students about the origins of Veterans Day.
“It seems like it was yesterday, but it was over 50 years ago," said Terry Clark, an Air Force veteran who served during the Vietnam War. Accompanying him was a fellow Veteran he’s known since fifth grade who also served in Vietnam under the US Army.
“When I was flying in, he was heading out," Clark said. "After all that time, these vets are still able to come together and celebrate their journeys and each other."
Principal Dr. Dawn Elliott explained the history of Veterans Day and shared how the day holds great significance to her.
“Growing up, Veterans Day was an important day in our family," Elliott said. "My dad served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and my grandfather was in the U.S. Navy during World War II."
Army veteran and Santa Maria-Bonita School District superintendent Dr. Darren McDuffie was the keynote speaker Thursday. He shared lessons with students of what he learned during his time in the Army, the importance of leadership and working together. He shared a popular Army recruiting slogan and encouraged the students to repeat after him.
"Be all you can be!" McDuffie and the school children exclaimed.
Various student groups of each grade level honored veterans in different ways: performing songs, poems or other readings. Some students sang classic American songs such as "Proud to be an American," "America the Beautiful" and "Yankee Doodle Dandy."
“Everything has been very touching, from the teachers and their dedication to giving back to our veterans,'' said U.S. Marine Corps veteran George Alberto Moran. “The songs they have the kids learn and recite, it warms my heart”.
Before the performances, the students pledged their allegiance to the flag. After that, each veteran stood up and shared who they were, their background in the military and expressed their gratitude to the students and staff.
“Today, to me, the real heroes here are the people that made the choice to serve this community to teach young children reading, writing and arithmetic," said veteran Michael Martinez. “I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart, Sanchez students, faculty and principal Elliott for making the choice to celebrate Veterans today."
Many vets noted that this day marked the 247th birthday for the Marine Corps.
“Happy birthday to all you jarheads out there”, said Frank Slonena, another Marine Corps veteran who also served in the National Guard.
Later, when talking about how great the event was, Slonena highlighted the importance of women veterans.
“We also have a lot of women veterans and they hardly get recognition at all," Slonena said. "Some of these women were pilots, generals and captains. They are just as much veterans as we are and deserve all the honor as well."
After the outdoor ceremony, some veterans took the time to go into students' classrooms and share their journey, knowledge and words of encouragement.
Army veteran Humberto Armendariz is currently a student taking classes at Allan Hancock College and he encouraged young people to stay in school, make good decisions and pursue a higher education.
“I've always tried to educate myself more and more because of my background," Armendariz said. "As a minority, it's not as easy and the best tools to succeed were always encouraged by my elders, reminding me of the importance of going out there and getting educated."
“Thank you to the vets for coming today and for helping teach our students, the next generation, how to honor and celebrate veterans and service to the country and service to others," Elliott said. "We are grateful."
