Pioneer Valley 28, Dos Palos 27
Santa Ynez 21, Santa Maria 0
Newbury Park 31, St. Joseph 21
Aptos 38, Mission Prep 21
San Luis Obispo 28, North Bakersfield 0
Paso Robles 42, Porterville Monache 15
Templeton 13, Firebaugh 7 (HALFTIME)
Atascadero at Salinas Alvarez
Alpaugh at Orcutt Academy
Photos: Pioneer Valley takes on Dos Palos
Photos: Santa Ynez and Santa Maria battle in non-league game