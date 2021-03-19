St. Joseph 44
Paso Robles 0
Arroyo Grande 33
Atascadero 21
Santa Maria 21
Morro Bay 7
Lompoc 24
Santa Ynez 7
Templeton 39
Wasco 22
Bishop Diego 13
St. Bonaventure 7
Nipomo at
Mission Prep, Saturday, 1 p.m.
