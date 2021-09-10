091021 SM SY football 01.JPG

Santa Ynez’ Cash McClurg intercepts a pass to Santa Maria’s Isaiah Esquivel (12) and returns it for a touchdown at the Pirates’ stadium Friday night.

 Len Wood Contributor

Arroyo Grande 48, Lompoc 47

Santa Ynez 48, Santa Maria 7

Centennial 17, St. Joseph 14

Templeton 7, Pioneer Valley 0

Royal 55, Cabrillo 0

Bishop Diego 51, Redondo Union 3 

Santa Barbara 40, San Marcos 7

Buena 37, Dos Pueblos 12

