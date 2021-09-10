Arroyo Grande 48, Lompoc 47
Santa Ynez 48, Santa Maria 7
Centennial 17, St. Joseph 14
Templeton 7, Pioneer Valley 0
Royal 55, Cabrillo 0
Bishop Diego 51, Redondo Union 3
Santa Barbara 40, San Marcos 7
Buena 37, Dos Pueblos 12
