The Nipomo High School boys volleyball team captured the championship at the Morro Bay tournament last weekend.
The Titans won three matches on Friday and three more Saturday, including a win over Merced in the title match.
Nipomo beat Oxnard Rio Mesa, Madera South and host Morro Bay on Friday. The Titans then got past Rio Mesa 2-1 and Madera South and Morro Bay 2-0.
On Saturday morning, Nipomo cruised past Atascadero 2-0 before beating Templeton 2-0 to advance to the tournament title match against Merced. The Titans then won that title set 25-23. They are 10-3 on the season.
The team is coached by Rocky Logue and the roster is made up of Quinn Hetland, Owen Slater, Neo Cortez, Peyton Hagstrom, Landen Sheridan, Kyle Thorpe, Josh Atkinson, Elijah Carlson, Israel Arevalo, Josh Caw-it, Karl DiModica, Preston Krier and CJ Duft.
Caw-it is the team's leading attacker, with 73 kills on the season. Krier, a sophomore, has 55 kills and Carlson, a senior, has 25. Cortez is the team's leader in assists with 191.
The Titans are scheduled to play at Paso Robles in an Ocean League match on Tuesday before hosting Templeton on Thursday in another league match. The Titans play at St. Joseph, a CIF finalist last year, on March 15. All games are scheduled for 6 p.m.
College baseball
Hancock takes series over Cuesta
The Allan Hancock College baseball program came on late to secure a 12-5 win in the final contest of a three-game series against Cuesta College on Saturday.
The Cougars (8-11, 4-2 WSC) struck first after a double down the right field line scored one in the second, but the home squad responded in the same frame with a three-run effort to take the lead. Luke Wenzel drove the first tally home with a fielder's choice, while Jake Steels plated two after registering a stand-up triple after a shot through the left side.
Cuesta went up again by one after putting together its own three-run rally in the third, but the Bulldogs (11-6, 3-3 WSC) answered by matching that effort in the fifth. Jacob Ortega scored the first runner with a single up the middle. Caelan Dalman followed suit by driving one runner in with a single to right-center before finding his own way home on a wild pitch.
Cuesta tacked on one last run in the top of the eighth before the Bulldogs put the game out of reach with a six-run outburst in the bottom of the frame. Steels started the scoring frenzy by plating a pair of runners on a single, followed by an RBI single to right-center from Parker Haskell that added to the pile. Steels and Vander Hodges both made it home after scoring on wild pitches while Dylan Howell capitalized on an error to add a run.
Steels led the Bulldogs at the plate with a 4-for-5 effort that included four RBIs, one run and a triple. Dalman and Joey Freitas also recorded multiple hits on the day and combined for five runs.
Luke Kovach collected his second win of the season on the bump after tossing 4.1 innings. He struck out five batters and surrendered three earned runs on just as many hits while walking seven batters. Bradley Waite picked up his first save of the season after 2.2 innings of work. He sat down two batters and allowed one earned run after giving up two hits. Vance Serrano earned the start but did not factor into the final decision after a brief two-inning appearance.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to return to action on Tuesday at home in a series opener against Oxnard College. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. at John Osborne Field.