The United Way of Northern Santa Barbara County held its "United for the Cause" car show at the Santa Maria Radisson last weekend.

The Saturday event featured classic cars, food, music and a silent auction. Proceeds of the show will go to support the United Way's Elks Rodeo queen candidate, Adrena Mercedes Longoria.

Registration for the classic cars and trucks was $30 and admission was a donation, typically $10.

