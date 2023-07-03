Unfinished Business

Nipomo's 'Concerts in the Park' series is tapped to kick off Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. with Unfinished Business performing. 

 Contributed

Nipomo's 'Concerts in the Park' series is scheduled to kick off Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

The series of summer concerts will be held at Nipomo Regional Park. It features free live music and will have concessions available to purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs.

The first concert will feature the music of Unfinished Business. The concerts are slated to run from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

