Nipomo's 'Concerts in the Park' series is scheduled to kick off Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
The series of summer concerts will be held at Nipomo Regional Park. It features free live music and will have concessions available to purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs.
The first concert will feature the music of Unfinished Business. The concerts are slated to run from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Unfinished Business specializes in rock, pop and soul music of the 1960s by artists such as The Beatles, The Beach Boys, The Rolling Stones, Creedence Clearwater Revival and various Motown and Memphis soul artists. The Unfinished Business lineup features Ed Miller on guitar and vocals, Stan Harrison on keyboards, Mike Dias on bass and vocals and Bill Wolf on drums and vocals.
Soul Kool, a soul and Latin group, will perform July 12, country group The Jimi Nelson Band is slated to hit the stage July 19 and The Brass Factory, an R&B, soul and disco group, will perform July 26.
The series continues with the Aug. 2 performance of the Joy Banner Band and Steppin' Out performs Aug. 9, followed by Club DV8 on Aug. 16 and Unfinished with The Beatles, a tribute band, on Aug. 23.
The concert series is organized by the Nipomo Recreation Association and is presented by sponsors CoastHills Credit Union and Troesh Coleman Pacific.
Food and beverage sales will be offered at each concert.