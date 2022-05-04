The Santa Maria-based 12-18 age division Triple Threat All-Star cheer squad has reached, well, the summit.
The six-member team qualified for the D2 Summit competition, which will take place at Orlando, Florida, Saturday and Sunday, with a winning score of 97.1, out of a possible 100 points, at the USA Nationals in Anaheim. The Nationals were held March 27-29.
The squad followed that up with a first place 98.4 at the regional competition that was also in Anaheim, April 9 and 10.
“The D2 Summit is the Little League World Series,” of the brand of Cheer the Triple Threat squad competes in, said Kali Williams, a team coach.
In contrast to sideline cheer, “What we do is tumbling, gymnastics, like floor gymnastics, and acrobatics, tricks,” said team member Ricel Bowker, 12, at KT’s All-Star Gymnastics in the Town Center Mall, the team’s training site. “We all have to be in sync to get the best score.”
Team members are Bowker, Jessica Ortega, Lilly Hutton, Addi Olivares, Kristina Williams and Ashley Roepke. They range in age from 10 to 18 years old. Kali Williams, Alyssa Diaz and Annette Munoz are the co-coaches.
Team members train from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. three nights a week.
Though what Triple Threat Cheer does is on land and synchronized swimming is in water, “There are some similarities,” said Diaz.
Munoz said, “The judges will notice if one team member is slightly out of sync. Every move is partly judged by degree of difficulty.”
“There is a two minutes, 30 seconds time limit for a routine,” said Diaz. “If a team goes over, points are deducted. You also don’t want the routine to be too short. You want the routine to be in the 2:27 to 2:30 range. Our team managed to do that,” at the nationals and regional.
“Teams from throughout the West Coast were at the regional,” said Diaz. “The teams at the nationals were mainly from California.”
There is plenty of physicality in the team’s routine. Bowker and Olivares are the primary flyers, the two the other four lift as they toss from teammate to teammate in a series of judged moves.
“Our flyers and lifters are pretty set,” said Munoz. “We generally have the same set of girls doing the same things in the routines.”
In the run-up to the Nationals, “It took us about three or four weeks to get the moves in the routines down,” said Bowker.
“I think the hardest is at the start, when you’re not as strong yet, in preparing for a routine,“ said Ortega, 15, who has been a Triple Threat Cheer team member for 10 years.
As the weeks wore on, “I was confident we were doing well in practice,” said Hutton, 14.
Diaz and Munoz said that the team found out two days after the nationals that it had qualified for the Summit.
Rather than get complacent. “When they were prepping for the regional, they really zeroed in,” said Munoz.
When it was announced that she and her teammates had hit that 98.4, “I was a little surprised,” Bowker acknowledged. “I thought we had done well. I didn’t know we had done THAT well.”
Diaz and Munoz said they’re confident that the team is peaking at the right time though, “There’s always room for improvement,” said Diaz.
As to the ratio of their excitement to nerves as The Big One approaches - well, reaction among some of the team members was mixed.
“I’m excited, but I’m also nervous,” said Bowker.
“I’m more excited than nervous,” said Hutton.
“I’m kind of a little nervous,” Ortega said.