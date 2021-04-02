Bailey's Top 10
1. St. Joseph (2-0)
2. Lompoc (2-0)
3. Righetti (0-0)
4. Mission Prep (2-1)
5. Santa Ynez (1-1)
6. Paso Robles (1-1)
7. Santa Barbara (1-1)
8. Templeton (2-0)
9. Santa Maria (1-1)
10. Pioneer Valley (1-0)
It's week three and we're just now getting everyone involved in this rarest of rare spring seasons.
Righetti finally kicks off its season with a game against Paso Robles. The Warriors were in quarantine for 10 days and had to push back their first two games.
Paso Robles (1-1) at Righetti (0-0)
Paso Robles was smacked around by the St. Joseph juggernaut in the opening week but rebounded nicely to beat SLO last week.
Righetti hasn't had a chance to knock the rust of yet, but I'm pretty high on the Warriors. They've got a ton of holes to fill, but there are some really good pieces there. I'm anxious to see how the quarterback position will go, with Logan Mortensen graduated. I was told Chris Miller and Joaquin Cuevas were in the mix.
They lose a ton at receiver with Chase Reynoso and Jake Steels graduating. But Kidasi Nepa is back at receiver.
Some big holes also on defense with Jordan Fields and Joseph Cardenas gone. But Ryan Boivin and Matt Simms are solid.
THE PICK: Righetti 22, Paso Robles 18 St. Joseph (2-0) at San Luis Obispo (0-1)
The Knights have proven themselves to be the area's top team (Lompoc is right there).
But tonight is freshman Caden Cuccia's first varsity start. He's looked really good in two JV games. Mark Crisp was hurt early in last week's win at A.G., which is a bummer because he's looked really good, but this is his second injury in like his last three games. Hopefully we'll see Crisp back soon enough.
You can watch this one live at
santamariatimes.com/live. THE PICK: St. Joseph 49, SLO 14 Atascadero (0-2) at Santa Maria (1-1)
Santa Maria could easily be 2-0. In fact, they probably should be 2-0. But they faltered a bit as Nipomo rose up stole a win last Saturday.
Atascadero was decent against Arroyo Grande, losing 33-21 in the opener. The Greyhounds were then steamrolled by good Mission Prep team 56-6. That Mission Prep team then lost to Pioneer Valley 13-6 on Wednesday. So it's hard to get a grasp on everything.
But Mission Prep beat Nipomo 24-10 before beating Atascadero by 50. Santa Maria then nearly beat Nipomo, so, judging by that, I think this should be a competitive game and even one that Santa Maria can win.
So I'll go with the Saints, but it'll be a close one and a tough one.
THE PICK: Santa Maria 19, Atascadero 16
San Marcos (1-0) at Lompoc (2-0)
Lompoc is rolling and shouldn't have any trouble against a team that nearly lost to Cabrillo last week.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Nothing really more to be said. Really, Lompoc could probably score as much as it would like tonight.
THE PICK: Lompoc 62, San Marcos 6
Dos Pueblos (0-2) at Santa Ynez (1-1)
I was this close to picking Santa Ynez over Santa Barbara last week and it turns out I should've picked the Pirates.
Logan Ast was dynamite for the Pirates in their 46-28 win.
I think another big game is on the horizon for Ast and the Pirates against a Dos Pueblos team that lost to Fillmore and Lompoc in back-to-back weeks.
THE PICK: Santa Ynez 48, Dos Pueblos 15 Morro Bay (0-2) at Nipomo (1-1)
Nipomo now has a chance to build some momentum here after coming back to beat Santa Maria last week.
Morro Bay is having a rough go of it, having lost to the Saints and Templeton.
I think Nipomo will hit its stride tonight offensively and roll past Morro Bay. Nate Reese is dynamic at QB and has made some big plays or has come close to making big plays (receivers have had some drops), so if this offense gets clicking, watch out. The Titans could string some wins together.
THE PICK: Nipomo 39, Morro Bay 9
Arroyo Grande (1-1) at Templeton (2-0)
This game is actually somewhat intriguing. (Eagles vs. Eagles, 😀).
Arroyo Grande is coming off the tough loss to St. Joseph and Templeton is 2-0, but is new to this level of competition.
Can Tyler Kaschewski and his boys really hang in the Mountain League? We'll find out with a big test tonight.
I just don't think Templeton can overcome the size, depth, speed and power Arroyo Grande has. Could be a good game, though, and there should be plenty of points on the board.
THE PICK: Arroyo Grande 33, Templeton 21
Photos: Pioneer Valley stuns Mission Prep, handing Royals first loss
033121 MPHS PVHS 01.JPG
Pioneer Valley's Tommy Nunez (5) carries the ball during Wednesday's game against Mission Prep. Nunez scored both touchdowns in the Panthers' 13-6 win over Mission Prep.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 02.JPG
Pioneer Valley's Danny Avila (24) carries the ball during Wednesday's game against Mission Prep.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 03.JPG
Pioneer Valley's Tommy Nunez (5) carries the ball during Wednesday's game against Mission Prep.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 04.JPG
Pioneer Valley's Angel Vargas (4) rolls out looking to pass during Wednesday's game against Mission Prep.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 05.JPG
Mission Prep's Jack Susank carries the ball during Wednesday's game against Pioneer Valley.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 06.JPG
Mission Prep's Coby White (9) carries the ball during Wednesday's game against Pioneer Valley.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 07.JPG
Pioneer Valley's Tommy Nunez (5) carries the ball as Drew Harrigan (21) during Wednesday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 08.JPG
Pioneer Valley's Richie Cardenas (11) carries the ball during Wednesday's game against Mission Prep.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 09.JPG
Pioneer Valley's Tommy Nunez (5) carries the ball during Wednesday's game against Mission Prep.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 10.JPG
Pioneer Valley's Tommy Nunez (5) during Wednesday's game against Mission Prep.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 11.JPG
Pioneer Valley's cheerleaders before Wednesday's game against Mission Prep.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 12.JPG
Pioneer Valley's Danny Avila (24) carries the ball during Wednesday's game against Mission Prep.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 13.JPG
Mission Prep's Drew Harrigan carries the ball during Wednesday's game against Pioneer Valley.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 14.JPG
Mission Prep quarterback Colby White fakes a hand-off during Wednesday's game against Pioneer Valley.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 15.JPG
Mission Prep's Owen Harrison takes off on a long catch-and-run during Wednesday's game against Pioneer Valley.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 16.JPG
Pioneer Valley's Tommy Nunez carries the ball during Wednesday's game against Mission Prep.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 17.JPG
Pioneer Valley's Gavin Gomez during Wednesday's game against Mission Prep.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 18.JPG
Pioneer Valley's Marcus Robledo during Wednesday's game against Mission Prep.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 19.JPG
Pioneer Valley's Angel Vargas ahead of Wednesday's game against Mission Prep.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 20.JPG
Mission Prep's George Kardashian during Wednesday's game against Pioneer Valley.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 21.JPG
Mission Prep's Colby White carries the ball during Wednesday's game against Pioneer Valley.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 22.JPG
Pioneer Valley's Angel Vargas looks to pass during Wednesday's game against Mission Prep.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 23.JPG
Pioneer Valley's Richard Cardenas carries the ball during Wednesday's game against Mission Prep.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 24.JPG
Pioneer Valley's Tommy Nunez (5) is congratulated after scoring the first touchdown during Wednesday's game against Mission Prep.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 25.JPG
Mission Prep's Colby White directs traffic during Wednesday's game against Pioneer Valley.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 28.JPG
Pioneer Valley's Tommy Nunez reacts after scoring a touchdown during Wednesday's game against Mission Prep.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 26.JPG
Pioneer Valley's Gavin Gomez carries the ball during Wednesday's game against Mission Prep.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 29.JPG
Pioneer Valley's Eric Lopez during Wednesday's game against Mission Prep.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 30.JPG
Pioneer Valley players had to drink from plastic water bottles due to SMJUHSD COVID-19 protocols during Wednesday's game against Mission Prep.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 31.JPG
Pioneer Valley's Tommy Nunez during Wednesday's game against Mission Prep.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 32.JPG
Pioneer Valley's Jalen Yap daps up teammate Danny Avila after making a play Wednesday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 33.JPG
Joe Bailey, Staff
Pioneer Valley's Angel Vargas during Wednesday's game against Mission Preo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 34.JPG
Pioneer Valley's Richard Cardenas during Wednesday's game against Mission Prep.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 35.JPG
Pioneer Valley's Gavin Gomez and Eric Lopez served as captains during Wednesday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 36.JPG
Pioneer Valley's Tommy Nunez and Gavin Gomez served as captains during Wednesday's game against Mission Prep.
Joe Bailey, Staff
033121 MPHS PVHS 37.JPG
Pioneer Valley's Tommy Nunez during Wednesday's game against Mission Prep.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Photos: Nipomo stuns Santa Maria with a last-second rally
032721 SMHS NHS FB 01.JPG
Santa Maria quarterback Murad Alamari throws a pass during Saturday's game at Nipomo High.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 02.JPG
Santa Maria quarterback Murad Alamari is wrapped up by the Nipomo defense during Saturday's game at Nipomo High. Nipomo, trailing 14-6 in the final minutes, rallied for a 21-14 win over the Saints.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 03.JPG
Nipomo's Justin McKee is congratulated by teammates after he sealed the Titans' win with an interception he returned for a touchdown in a 21-14 come-from-behind win Saturday at Nipomo High.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 04.JPG
Nipomo's Nate Reese celebrates after teammate Justin McKee intercepted a pass to seal the Titans' win with an interception returned for a touchdown in a 21-14 come-from-behind win Saturday at Nipomo High.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 05.JPG
Santa Maria's Joannes Gonzalez falls to the turf after getting upended by a Nipomo defender during the game Saturday at Nipomo High.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 06.JPG
Nipomo's Isaiah Perales runs with the ball in a 21-14 come-from-behind win Saturday at Nipomo High.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 07.JPG
Nipomo's Gabe Evans runs with the ball during Saturday's game against Santa Maria.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 08.JPG
Nipomo coach Tony Dodge talks to his team after a memorable 21-14 come-from-behind win Saturday against Santa Maria High.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 09.JPG
Nipomo's Justin McKee sealed the Titans' win with an interception he returned for a touchdown in a 21-14 come-from-behind win Saturday at Nipomo High.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 10.JPG
Nipomo's Nate Reese celebrates after teammate Justin McKee sealed the Titans' win with an interception he returned for a touchdown in a 21-14 come-from-behind win Saturday at Nipomo High.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 11.JPG
Nipomo's Declan Coles scrambles to recover a muffed punt Saturday in the game against Santa Maria at Nipomo High.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 12.JPG
Nipomo's Nate Reese prepares to hand the ball off to Gabriel Sanchez Saturday against Santa Maria.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 13.JPG
Nipomo's Declan Coles makes a catch Saturday against Santa Maria.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 15.JPG
Nipomo's Declan Coles runs with the ball after making a catch Saturday against Santa Maria. Coles was instrumental in the Titans' 21-14 win, with a clutch catch on fourth down, an onside kick Nipomo recovered and the game-winning 25-yard field goal.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 16.JPG
Nipomo's Gabe Evans stretches for the goal line during the game Saturday against Santa Maria.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 17.JPG
Nipomo cheerleaders cheer on the team Saturday against Santa Maria.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 18.JPG
Nipomo cheerleaders cheer on the team Saturday against Santa Maria.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 19.JPG
Santa Maria players scramble to recover an onside kick off the foot of Declan Coles during Saturday's game against Nipomo, which eventually recovered the ball and took the lead on a Coles' 25-yard field goal.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 21.JPG
Nipomo's Gabe Evans is wrapped up by Santa Maria's Joannes Gonzalez during a game Saturday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 22.JPG
Santa Maria's Murad Alamari looks to pass during Saturday's game against Nipomo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 23.JPG
Santa Maria's Nick Martinez celebrates after causing and recovering a fumble during Saturday's game against Nipomo. Martinez also caught two touchdown passes for the Saints.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 24.JPG
Santa Maria's Nick Martinez (8) recovers a fumble he forced during Saturday's game at Nipomo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 25.JPG
Santa Maria's Nick Martinez (8) forces a fumble during Saturday's game against Nipomo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 26.JPG
Nipomo's Keyshawn Pu'a is helped off the field after suffering leg cramps during Saturday's game against Santa Maria.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 27.JPG
Nipomo's Nate Reese hands off the Gabe Evans during Saturday's game against Nipomo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 28.JPG
Santa Maria's David Placencia looks for a referee to give the ball to during Saturday's game at Nipomo.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 29.JPG
Nipomo's Nick Milton looks toward the sideline during Saturday's game against Santa Maria.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 30.JPG
Nipomo players Keyshawn Pu'a, Nick Milton and Alex Terrones celebrate the last-minute win over Santa Maria Saturday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 31.JPG
Nipomo players celebrate their 21-14 win over Santa Maria that ended on a 60-yard interception return by Justin McKee, sealing the win.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 32.JPG
Santa Maria's Joannes Gonzalez carries the ball Saturday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032721 SMHS NHS FB 33.JPG
Santa Maria's Nick Martinez fends off a defender after making a catch Saturday. Martinez had two touchdown catches in the 21-14 loss.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Photos: St. Joseph rolls past Arroyo Grande 45-14
032621 SJHS AGHS 03.JPG
St. Joseph's Jayce Gamble breaks up a pass during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 01.JPG
St. Joseph's Darien Langley carries the ball during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. Langley scored three touchdowns in the Knights' 45-14 win.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 02.JPG
St. Joseph's Anthony Moreno breaks free to tackle Arroyo Grande's Makai Puga during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 04.JPG
St. Joseph's Travis Royal carries the ball during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. The Knights beat the Eagles 45-14.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 05.JPG
St. Joseph's Jayce Gamble reacts after a big collision with Arroyo Grande quarterback Max Perrett (10) during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. The Knights beat the Eagles 45-14.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 06.JPG
St. Joseph's Darien Langley, second from right, celebrates one of his three touchdowns during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. The Knights beat the Eagles 45-14.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 07.JPG
Arroyo Grande players enter the field before Friday's game against St. Joseph. The Knights beat the Eagles 45-14.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 08.JPG
St. Joseph's Jayce Gamble enters the field before Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. The Knights beat the Eagles 45-14.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 09.JPG
Arroyo Grande's Max Perrett prepares for the coin toss during Friday's game against St. Joseph. The Knights beat the Eagles 45-14.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 10.JPG
St. Joseph's Mark Crisp prepares for the snap during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. The Knights beat the Eagles 45-14.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 11.JPG
St. Joseph's Jayce Gamble reacts during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 12.JPG
St. Joseph's Darien Langley scored three rushing touchdowns during Friday's game at Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 13.JPG
St. Joseph's Jayce Gamble during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 14.JPG
The officials stand during the national anthem before Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 15.JPG
St. Joseph coach Pepe Villasenor leads his team onto the field during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 16.JPG
Arroyo Grande's Max Perrett during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 17.JPG
St. Joseph's Isaiah Maycotte and Jayce Gamble prepare to tackle Makai Puga during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 18.JPG
St. Joseph's Isaiah Maycotte and Jayce Gamble tackle Makai Puga during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 19.JPG
St. Joseph's Max Stineman and Anthony Reynoso, right, during Friday's game at Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 20.JPG
St. Joseph's Brett Burress carries the ball during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 21.JPG
St. Joseph's Mark Crisp was shaken up on a hard hit in the first half of Friday's game against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 22.JPG
St. Joseph's Tyler Williams gets up after making a play during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 23.JPG
St. Joseph's Mark Crisp rolls out of the pocket during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 24.JPG
St. Joseph's Mark Crisp throws during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 25.JPG
Arroyo Grande's Makai Puga gives the ball to an official during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 26.JPG
St. Joseph's Gillan Nickason during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 27.JPG
Arroyo Grande's Makai Puga carries the ball during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 28.JPG
St. Joseph's Sebastian Ramirez during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 29.JPG
St. Joseph's Mark Crisp carries the ball during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 30.JPG
St. Joseph's Andrew Cecchi runs to the end zone after intercepting a pass during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 31.JPG
The St. Joseph defense celebrates Andrew Cecchi's pick-six touchdown during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 32.JPG
St. Joseph's Dylan Spiess reacts after making a play during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 33.JPG
St. Joseph coach Pepe Villasenor signals to his team during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 34.JPG
Arroyo Grande's Zach Clift makes a big hit during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 35.JPG
St. Joseph's Brice Pavlich carries the ball Friday against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 36.JPG
Arroyo Grande players salute to the St. Joseph team after Friday's game. Teams aren't shaking hands due to COVID-19 protocols.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 37.JPG
St. Joseph coach Pepe Villasenor talks to an official Friday during the game against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 38.JPG
Arroyo Grande's Damian Santos makes a catch Friday against St. Joseph.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 39.JPG
St. Joseph's Darien Langley carries the ball during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. Langley scored three touchdowns in the Knights' 45-14 win.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 40.JPG
St. Joseph's Darien Langley carries the ball during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. Langley scored three touchdowns in the Knights' 45-14 win.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 41.JPG
St. Joseph's Darien Langley carries the ball during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. Langley scored three touchdowns in the Knights' 45-14 win.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 42.JPG
St. Joseph's Darien Langley carries the ball during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. Langley scored three touchdowns in the Knights' 45-14 win.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 43.JPG
St. Joseph's Darien Langley carries the ball during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. Langley scored three touchdowns in the Knights' 45-14 win.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 44.JPG
St. Joseph's Darien Langley carries the ball during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. Langley scored three touchdowns in the Knights' 45-14 win.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 45.JPG
St. Joseph's Darien Langley carries the ball during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. Langley scored three touchdowns in the Knights' 45-14 win.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 46.JPG
St. Joseph's Darien Langley carries the ball during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. Langley scored three touchdowns in the Knights' 45-14 win.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 47.JPG
St. Joseph's Darien Langley carries the ball during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. Langley scored three touchdowns in the Knights' 45-14 win.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 48.JPG
St. Joseph's Darien Langley carries the ball during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. Langley scored three touchdowns in the Knights' 45-14 win.
Joe Bailey, Staff
032621 SJHS AGHS 49.JPG
St. Joseph's Darien Langley carries the ball during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. Langley scored three touchdowns in the Knights' 45-14 win.
Joe Bailey, Staff