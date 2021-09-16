Santa Maria’s Jacob Nava runs into a wall of Santa Ynez defenders at the Pirates’ stadium Friday night. The Saints head to Huyck Stadium in Lompoc to play Cabrillo while Santa Ynez will host Lompoc Friday night.
Lompoc's Deville Dickerson prepares to land after making an acrobatic catch during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande, which out-lasted the Braves in a wild 48-47 win at Doug Hitchen Stadium. The Braves play at Santa Ynez Friday while Arroyo Grande hosts Torres High from Madera.
Len Wood, Contributor
Joe Bailey, Staff
Santa Ynez’ Cole Swain tries to get away from Santa Maria’s David Placencia and Isaiah Esquivel (12) at the Pirates’ stadium Friday night.
The picture has become substantially clearer entering the fifth week of the high school football season.
Some contenders are beginning to take shape as other teams are still trying to get up to speed.
Still, as the season reaches its midway point, everything remains fluid as we learn more and more about each team each week.
This week is no different.
What games do we have our eyes on? There's a few.
One big one: We finally get to see St. Joseph at home. The Knights have had three road games to start the season and have lost them all, though they're playing better over the last two. The Knights went toe-to-toe with Bakersfield Frontier, losing 35-33, and narrowly lost to Centennial last week on a late field goal, falling 17-14.
No. 6: St. Joseph (0-3) vs. San Jose Santa Teresa (1-1)
I'm calling it: St. Joseph's winless streak ends Friday night. It's really not that bold of a prediction. Santa Teresa isn't all that strong and St. Joseph is winless because it's played a tough road slate.
I think the Knights will be favored in just about every game the rest of the season and I wouldn't be shocked if they finish 7-3.
The Pick:St. Joseph 44, Santa Teresa 20.
Righetti (0-2) at Camarillo (2-1)
Things don't get better for the Warriors. They were beaten by Santa Barbara 42-7 and had a bye last week. I'm hearing QB Braden Claborn is out with a shoulder injury and won't be back until later in the season.
Camarillo is always tough and the Scorpions have gotten better with a 43-7 win over Oxnard. They also played well in a 10-7 loss to a really good Saugus team. They started the year with a 20-7 win over Hart. Righetti will have its hands full on the road Friday.
The Pick:Camarillo 49, Righetti 12.
Santa Maria (1-2) at Cabrillo (0-4)
It's good news for both teams. Santa Maria has had a tough go with two straight losses while Cabrillo has played a tough schedule with games against Nipomo and Lompoc.
This used to be a very competitive matchup with some close games. Friday's game will be more competitive than each of the teams have faced, but I'm not sure it'll be all that close.
Santa Maria should have this one. Cabrillo's losing streak is in the 30s. But it's a much more reasonable matchup for both of these squads.
The Pick:Santa Maria 44, Cabrillo 20.
No. 2: Lompoc (3-1) at No. 7 Santa Ynez (3-1)
Lompoc lost a lot of its momentum coming off last week's loss to Arroyo Grande while the Pirates are rolling after three straight wins.
It's a good clash of styles, too. Lompoc is explosive, with athleticism all over the field.
Santa Ynez, meanwhile, has some size advantages and is more methodical on offense.
I think Lompoc's athleticism will be too much, but these teams have played some close games before. Will Lompoc's defense finally step up? I think they'll be better Friday night and good enough to beat Santa Ynez.
The Pick:Lompoc 42, Santa Ynez 15.
No. 4: Santa Barbara (3-1) at Ventura (2-1)
The Dons have been really impressive since a season-opening 35-0 loss to Saugus. JT Stone is building something over there.
I think Santa Barbara eases past Ventura in this one.
The Pick:Santa Barbara 35, Ventura 14.
No. 5: Nipomo (3-0) vs. Morro Bay (1-2)
