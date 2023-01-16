Hancock College sophomore Eric Diaz, a defender for the men's soccer team, was working at his job at Surf Connection in Lompoc when he got a congratulatory phone call he did not expect from his coach, Billy Vinnedge.

Vinnedge informed Diaz that he had been selected to the United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-America Second Team for the Division 3 level of the junior college section.

"To be honest, the award did come as a surprise to me, yes," said Diaz, who is a Cabrillo High School alum.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you