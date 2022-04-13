It looks like the Nipomo High football program is in good hands.
Lucia Mar Unified School District announced Wednesday that Stephen Field will be leaving his position as Arroyo Grande High School's athletic director to take over Nipomo High's football program.
Field will also teach physical education at Nipomo. He's a 2005 graduate of Arroyo Grande High School, where he was a standout offensive lineman and state medalist in the shot put. Field then played football at Cal Poly, where he became a two-time All-American at center for the Mustangs in 2007 and 2008.
In a message sent to Arroyo Grande High students and staff, Field said he's making the move to spend more time with his family and get back to doing something he loves, which is coaching.
"I have accepted a new job as a PE teacher and head football coach at Nipomo High School," Field's email said. "This will allow me to spend more time with my family. As an athletic director, I spend a lot of nights and weekends away from my family. This opportunity provides me the ability to be more present in their daily lives."
Field said the other reason for this change is the chance to coach students again.
"Coaching has and continues to be my passion and was the tool that pulled me into education," Field said. "It provided a structure and mechanism to mentor, encourage, and develop our youth. At the core of my passion is mentoring young student-athletes, and football provides me the best platform to meet my calling."
Field concluded: "I will miss you all, but I am excited to stay a part of Lucia Mar and will be just down the road."
Field takes over for Tony Dodge, who coached the Titans from 2015-2021 but announced last month that he's leaving his native San Luis Obispo County for a teaching and coaching job in Georgia.
In another message, Arroyo Grande High School principal Dan Neff said Arroyo Grande High School was "grateful to Stephen Field for his dedication to our students and our athletes. He has done an outstanding job and we are sad to lose him. We support him in making the right choice for himself and his family. We look forward to being able to continue to see him when we compete against him on the football field."
John Denno, Nipomo's principal, said the school knows Field will "bring great things to our school as a physical education teacher and as the new head coach of Nipomo High School football... We are lucky to have him join the Titan Family."
Field earned All-American status at Cal Poly during the 2007 and 2008 seasons, along with wide receiver Ramses Barden, who went on to play in the NFL. Field played with former Righetti standouts Jonathan Dally and Ryan Mole at Cal Poly and he was named to the All-Great West Conference First Team all four of his seasons with the Mustangs.
Field took over the athletic director position at AGHS after the 2016-17 school year when Dwight MacDonald retired. MacDonald served as Arroyo Grande's AD from 1990 to 2017. The district said it will now begin its search for Field's replacement at AGHS.
Field takes over for Dodge, a San Luis Obispo native who coached the Titans for seven seasons. Nipomo finished five of Dodge's campaigns with a better than .500 record. He went 41-33 after taking over in 2015. Dodge was an assistant before that, serving under head coach Russ Edwards when the Titans won a CIF Southern Section championship in 2014. Edwards is now Nipomo's athletic director.