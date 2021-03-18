The game atmosphere will be a bit different this weekend. The state has ruled that only one immediate family member per player is allowed to attend high school football games. There will also be no cheerleaders or band members at games.

In guidance released this week, the California Department of Public Health updated the protocols for fans and family members attending games.

“Observers for youth sports (age 18 years and under) are limited to immediate household members who may observe practices and games as needed for age-appropriate supervision,” the California Department of Public Health said. “Age-appropriate supervision should be limited to a single adult (or immediate family member older than the sport participant). Observers should be limited to ensure physical distance can be maintained, reduce potential crowding, and maintain indoor capacity limits."

Household groups must wear face coverings and stay at least 6 feet from non-household members, the guidance added.

On Thursday, Rep. Jordan Cunningham (R-SLO) called the guidance "incredibly dumb."

In a statement released Thursday, Cunningham noted a seeming contradiction with families allowed to dine in restaurants, but unable to attend outdoor youth sporting events.

"Entire families are allowed to dine inside restaurants, check out indoor museums and visit wineries and breweries," Cunningham's statement read. "Soon, they will even be able to watch their favorite professional sports teams play in person. But, they won't be able to go see their child compete in an outdoor youth sporting event?"

Cunningham added, "I cannot say that I am shocked, given that these are the same people who almost shut down beaches last summer, but I share the disappointment of tens of thousands of parents. Kids have waited a year to get back on the field or in the pool — members of their immediate family should be allowed to watch them play. Governor Newsom’s administration is again making unscientific decisions that will hurt kids and their families. CDPH should immediately issue new youth sports’ spectator guidance that more closely aligns with professional sports’ spectator guidance.”

Some high schools are live-streaming games online to help fans stay connected to the games. St. Joseph's game at Paso Robles will be streamed on santamariatimes.com/live. Some schools are streaming live on YouTube or other platforms.

Cal Poly could have fans soon

Cal Poly's plan to "repopulate athletic events is in progress and will be consistent with state and county recommendations," the school announced Thursday after the Big West Board of Directors approved a measure to allow schools to exercise their own discretion in regards to fan attendance at spring sports.

"Based on San Luis Obispo County's current Red Tier status, the plan is to allow up to 20 percent of capacity at its venues, which would mean about 2,200 fans for the two remaining home football games inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium, 628 for baseball events at Baggett Stadium and 200 for softball contests at Bob Janssen Field," the school said in a press release from Eric Burdick, the school's director of athletic communications.

In the fall, the board voted to prohibit spectators at basketball and other sporting events, but indicated it would revisit the issue as new data became available. As gathering protocols have evolved at a faster pace and vaccines have become more readily available, each Big West institution will now have the freedom to develop attendance policies that may grant fans access to venues on a limited basis as federal, state, local and campus COVID-19 protocols allow.

“Although policies and procedures will vary from place to place, all 11 Big West institutions remain committed to protecting the health, safety and welfare of our student-athletes,” Big West Commissioner Dan Butterly said in the press release. “Based on the best guidance from university leadership and public health officials, each institution will be able to assess conditions on the ground and determine the best course of action. With case counts diminishing and outdoor sports presenting a lower risk of spread, we remain cautiously optimistic and are pleased to welcome fans back to venues where it is possible to provide a safe environment for both student-athletes and fans alike.”

As medical and scientific data rapidly evolves surrounding the pandemic, the conference will continue to monitor developments and will consider additional actions as needed.

UCSB, also in the Big West but without a football team, says it does not have plans to allow fans at games as the campus has remained closed amid the pandemic.

Girls tennis

St. Joseph 5, Paso Robles 4

Shianne Gooley, Remy Waldron and Olivia Breault all won three-set singles matches, sending the Knights to a second straight win over the Bearcats.

Michahjuliana Lundberg breezed to a straight sets win at No. 1 singles for the Knights. She and Gooley, at No. 1, gave St. Joseph its lone doubles win.

Girls golf

St. Joseph 256, Mission Prep 259

Macie Taylor shot a 48 to lead St. Joseph to a win over Mission Prep. Annie Heybl shot a 49 and Bella Aldridge carded a 50.

The other scorers for the Knights were Lita Mahoney (53) and Sophia Cordova (56).

Margaret Heffernan earned medalist honors with a score of 44 at Avila.

Pioneer Valley 287, Nipomo ns

Carmen Guerrero earned medalist honors with a 52 as Nipomo didn't have enough golfers for a score.

Alexa Burdick was the Titans' top scorer with a 56.

Breanna Villalobos (56), Marissa Dollinger (57), Clarissa Novela (58) and Katrina Mata (64) were the rest of the Panthers' scorers.

The rest of the Nipomo golfers were Sophia Furness (60), Grace Knight (66) and Shaley Stuart (73).

Pioneer Valley coach Marcus Guzman said the win puts his team at 7-3 on the season and in second place in league.

"We have two league matches left against Santa Maria next week," Guzman said.

The Panthers play the Saints Monday at the Santa Maria Country Club and Thursday at Blacklake. Both matches are slated to start at 3 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Santa Ynez sweeps Lompoc

In an outdoor doubleheader, Santa Ynez swept Lompoc, winning both matches in three sets in Santa Ynez.

The Pirates won the first match 25-10, 25-21 and 25-17.

In the second match, the Pirates won 25-18, 25-14 and 25-11.

Ashley Martin had a career-high 32 assists and six aces for Santa Ynez. Jadya Henry totaled a career-high 20 kills and four blocks as Dakota Blunt added 18 assists and seven aces.

Santa Ynez' Jordyn Hazzard had 18 digs and eight aces. Michaela Baker had 12 kills and Jasmine Rudd smacked six kills.

"We had great weather for our second home game of the season," Santa Ynez coach Amelia Brown said in an email. "The girls fought hard and had some amazing plays that led to two career highs of 32 assists by Ashley Martin and 20 kills by Jadya Henry."

The Pirates play Bishop Diego for Senior night at home to finish the season.

Girls water polo

Dos Pueblos 13, Santa Ynez 7

The Chargers beat the Pirates in an Ocean League game at Dos Pueblos.

Taye Luke tossed in five Santa Ynez. Amanda Main and Olivia Torres put in a goal apiece.

Tabitha Pearigen had two assists for the Pirates. Peyton Pratt made 10 saves in goal.