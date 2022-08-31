Athlete of the Week Winners.jpg
The Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table held its first luncheon of the 2022-23 school year on Monday at Hancock College.

The first Athlete of the Week winners of the year were announced.

St. Joseph football player Collin Fasse was named the Male Athlete of the Week and Hancock soccer player Cynthia Ramirez won the Female Athlete of the Week honor.

