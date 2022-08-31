The Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table held its first luncheon of the 2022-23 school year on Monday at Hancock College.
The first Athlete of the Week winners of the year were announced.
St. Joseph football player Collin Fasse was named the Male Athlete of the Week and Hancock soccer player Cynthia Ramirez won the Female Athlete of the Week honor.
Fasse caught all four of his touchdown passes in the first half of the Aug. 19 game against Bakersfield Christian, which St. Joseph won 38-7.
Ramirez, an Arroyo Grande High School grad, led Hancock to a 2-1 victory in the season opener at West Hills Lemoore on Aug. 19. Ramirez tied the game in the 53rd minute with a goal before netting the game-winner in the 85th minute to secure the victory. She also led the way for the team with four shot attempts on the day while placing all four tries on target.
The Titans rolled past the Saints on Tuesday. Nipomo is coached by Kyle Shaffer, who won multiple CIF Southern Section titles while at Righetti High.
Dillon Parker led the Titans with five goals and Tristan Fowler added four. Karl DiModica had three goals and Sky Mitchell made seven saves and four steals in goal.
The Titans are 2-0 on the season and play St. Joseph on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Nipomo High in an Ocean League game.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Valley Christian swept Santa Maria in all levels on Monday, with the Lions winning every set.
The school has 39 girls enrolled in the school, with 24 of them enrolled in the high school. Gabby Sassenberg served up double-digit aces for the Lions and freshman Elle Mason had four kills.
Carissa Maples, a junior setter that returns, led the Lions in assists.
Arroyo Grande wins another mini
Arroyo Grande won the Mountain League mini tournament held at Rancho Maria on Monday with a score of 406. San Luis Obispo shot 468, St. Joseph finished with a score of 507 and Righetti was next with a 538. Paso Robles ended up with a 541 and Atascadero shot 561. Santa Ynez finished with a score of 582.
The co-medalists were Arroyo Grande teammates Julia Bognar and Bella Gunasayan with each shooting 76. Bella Aldridge led St. Joseph with a 79, Mackenzie Phelan led Santa Ynez with a 90 and Ari Martinez shot a 97 to lead Righetti.