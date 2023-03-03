On a day in which neither side scored a run via base hit, St. Joseph did enough on the basepaths to get a 3-1 non-league win at Nipomo on a chilly Thursday.
St. Joseph moved to 3-4. Nipomo dropped to 2-3.
Both pitchers threw a complete game. Unofficially, St. Joseph sophomore right-hander Niko Peinado gave up four hits and Nipomo senior right-hander Hunter Wooldridge gave up five. There was one extra-base hit in the game, a double by St. Joseph designated hitter Charlie Ward.
The Knights scored twice in the fourth inning for the first runs of the game. Jayden Cervantes scored from third base as the middle of the Nipomo infield mishandled Titans catcher Lucas Alley's throw, that came in on a bounce, as Peinado stole second base.
Alley who caught two runners stealing during the first two innings, appeared to try to have his throw cut off to prevent Cevarntes to have a chance from scoring. Instead, the ball skipped into the outfield.
Peinado scored as AJ Stollberg was being tagged out in a rundown between first and second. Ward singled to lead off the fifth and came home on an Abel Mata groundout.
The Nipomo run was unearned. Rowan Martin led off the bottom of the sixth with a single and went to second on an error on the play. He went to third on an Aden Willis single then scored as Willis was caught in a rundown after Peinado picked him off first base.
Peinado's pathway to success was simple. He kept throwing fastballs for strikes down in the zone.
"This was my second start," he said afterward. "I threw about the same today as I did in the first one."
"We lost that one 8-1," to Scottsdale, Arizona, Chapparal in a tournament. "That was just a tougher team than the one we played today."
Peinado bats left-handed. "I've always batted left and thrown right," he said.
"This is my second year on the varsity. I was a pitcher last year as a freshman."
Second-year St. Joseph coach Bryan Madsen said, "We have a fairly young group this year. We started four sophomores today. We're not making as many young mistakes as we did last year," when the Knights went 11-18.
Thursday's game featured just one umpire at home plate. The Central Coast Athletic Association, which St. Joseph and Nipomo are members of, and the Los Padres Baseball Umpires Association have failed to reach an agreement to have officials umpire games this season.
St. Joseph will host Dunn in a non-league game Monday at 3:30 p.m. Nipomo will play a non-league doubleheader at Dos Palos Friday, with the first game starting at 1 p.m.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.