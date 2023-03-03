Niko Peinado.jpeg
St. Joseph sophomore right-hander Niko Peinado gave up four hits in a complete game to earn the win over Nipomo on Thursday. 

On a day in which neither side scored a run via base hit, St. Joseph did enough on the basepaths to get a 3-1 non-league win at Nipomo on a chilly Thursday.

St. Joseph moved to 3-4. Nipomo dropped to 2-3.

Both pitchers threw a complete game. Unofficially, St. Joseph sophomore right-hander Niko Peinado gave up four hits and Nipomo senior right-hander Hunter Wooldridge gave up five. There was one extra-base hit in the game, a double by St. Joseph designated hitter Charlie Ward.

