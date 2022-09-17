St. Joseph was heavily favored to start Mountain League play with a win against Nipomo Friday night. 

It's no surprise, then, that the Knights cruised past the Titans in a 42-0 win to improve to 3-1 on the season. 

Nipomo, which caught a tough break by remaining in the Mountain League after the yearly relegation and promotion talks were ironed out, is now 0-4. 

