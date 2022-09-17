St. Joseph led 14-0 after the first quarter after Darian Mensah threw a touchdown pass to Caleb Murawski and Aaron Fierro scored on a touchdown run.
Mensah and top target Collin Fasse then connected on two touchdown passes in the second quarter to give the Knights a 28-0 lead at the break. Eddie Enos recovered a fumble to set up the Knights' first score of the second quarter.
Mensah threw a touchdown to Brooks Lorencz to give St. Joseph a 35-0 lead in the third quarter and Blake Sheridan scored on a long touchdown run to provide the final score of the evening.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
St. Joseph started the season with a 19-16 win over Palos Verdes before beating Bakersfield Christian 38-7. The Knights then suffered their first loss of the season, falling 31-21 at unbeaten Newbury Park on Sept. 9.
The Knights begin a stretch of pivotal league games. They host Arroyo Grande (1-3, 0-1) on Friday, then play at Santa Ynez (3-1, 0-1) and Paso Robles (3-1, 1-0).
They close out the regular season with games against Righetti (Oct. 14), Lompoc (Oct. 21) and Mission Prep (Oct. 28).
Nipomo has a very difficult road ahead playing in the Mountain League. The Titans host Mission Prep next week, then play Arroyo Grande, Santa Ynez, Lompoc, Paso Robles and Righetti.
Photos: St. Joseph celebrates Homecoming vs. Nipomo