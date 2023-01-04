020122 OA SJ GBB 09.JPG
St. Joseph's Candace Kpetikou looks to pass during a Mountain League game last season. Kpetikou scored 19 points and pulled down 13 rebounds in a win over Cabrillo Tuesday.

 Joe Bailey, Staff

The St. Joseph girls basketball team roared through the Gator Winter Classic in Henderson, Nevada with a 5-0 run that concluded last Friday. The Knights kept rolling in their Mountain League opener Tuesday night.

First-year coach Kristina Santiago's squad (12-3, 1-0) won 61-20 at Cabrillo (8-6, 0-1). Everyone on the St. Joseph team scored, and Candace Kpetikou, a 6-foot-4 senior center who signed with Washington State last fall, sparked the Knights with a double-double. Kpetikou scored 19 points and pulled down 13 rebounds.

She led three St. Joseph players in double figures. Avary Cain scored 15 points for the Knights, and Mia Mautautia had 12.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

