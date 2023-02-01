South County Advisory Council is soliciting candidates to represent their neighborhoods in its annual election set for 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 20, in the Nipomo Community Services District offices at 148 S. Wilson St. in Nipomo.
SCAC covers southern San Luis Obispo County from Los Berros Road south to the Santa Barbara County line and from Upper Los Berros Canyon west to the sea, and its elected members advise the SLO County Board of Supervisors on South County issues, said Richard Wright, chairman of its Election Committee.
Its mission statement says the council provides a “forum for citizen involvement, education and information” on issues that affect the greater South County area.
The council consists of two elected representatives from each of seven geographical areas and two special interest representatives for agriculture and public safety, and this year 12 positions are open, Wright said.
Positions are open in each of the geographical areas and for the agriculture representative, with terms of either one or two years, he said.
Voters in each geographical area elect their own representatives, but the agriculture representative is elected at-large.
More information about SCAC, its bylaws and election procedures, a link to a map of the seven geographic areas and an application to be a candidate are available at the council’s website at http://scac.ca.gov.
Applications will also be available at the NCSD offices and Nipomo Public Library on West Tefft Street at Orchard Road.
Prospective candidates must submit completed applications between Feb. 6 and March 6 to be placed on the ballot, Wright said.
Applications should be sent by U.S. Mail to SCAC Election Committee, P.O. Box 2355, Nipomo, CA 93444; or by email to Wright at zwrights229@aol.com; or presented, in person, to a member of the Election Committee prior to 6:30 p.m. March 6, when a town hall meeting will start at the NCSD office building.
Wright said the town hall meeting will give all applicants an opportunity to provide a three-minute presentation on their backgrounds as well as answer any questions from the audience prior to the March 20 election.