South County Advisory Council is soliciting candidates to represent their neighborhoods in its annual election set for 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 20, in the Nipomo Community Services District offices at 148 S. Wilson St. in Nipomo.

SCAC covers southern San Luis Obispo County from Los Berros Road south to the Santa Barbara County line and from Upper Los Berros Canyon west to the sea, and its elected members advise the SLO County Board of Supervisors on South County issues, said Richard Wright, chairman of its Election Committee.

Its mission statement says the council provides a “forum for citizen involvement, education and information” on issues that affect the greater South County area.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

