Two pitchers wearing the same brace on opposite legs with very similar paths to Wednesday's semifinal game.
Nipomo's Key-annah Pu'a, with a large brace on her right leg, and Orcutt Academy's Danica Black, with hers on her left leg.
Both pitchers in the game at Nipomo High's field suffered torn ACLs last summer. Both worked their way back to the circle and into the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division 6 playoffs.
Pu'a's softball journey will continue.
The Nipomo senior threw a masterful complete game, allowing just three hits while striking out 12 as the Titans beat the Spartans 5-0, advancing to play Arvin in the championship game Saturday. Arvin and Nipomo will play at Fresno State's softball complete at 11 a.m. The Bears are the No. 4 seed. The Titans are seeded sixth.
Orcutt Academy made it to the semifinals as the No. 10 seed, thanks in large part to the pitching of Black. The right-hander threw a complete game as well Wednesday. She too allowed just three hits, but she walked a batter and hit four more while striking out 11. Orcutt Academy committed six errors.
Nipomo didn't commit any.
Pu'a ended the game by striking out the side after Velen Velazquez started the top of the seventh with an infield single that deflected off Pu'a's glove. Pu'a needed just 78 pitches to beat the Spartans.
The Ocean League foes had played three times prior to Wednesday's semifinal, with each team winning once and the teams playing to a tie in their first meeting.
Nipomo junior Mikayla McKee went 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs on Wednesday.
Mckee got the scoring started for the Titans in the bottom of the first with a one-out single. Pu'a was then hit by a pitch and McKee stole third base and would score on Madeline Hageman's RBI ground out to second base.
The score remained 1-0 until the bottom of the fifth inning. Tania Conde reached on an error and Ella Chew was hit by a pitch to get the Titans going. Black then got a strikeout before McKee singled to center to drive in Conde and Chew and give the Titans a 3-0 lead.
Pu'a then drew a walk to put runners at the corners before Hageman hit a ground ball that was misplayed, allowing McKee to score and give Nipomo a 4-0 lead.
Nipomo added an insurance run in the sixth when Conde reached base on a dropped third strike and wound up at third after the catcher apparently missed the tag and the throw to first got away. Chew then hit a line drive that was misplayed by Orcutt Academy again, allowing Conde to score from third.
Black did well to strand two runners with an inning-ending strikeout.
Black, Velazquez and Valerie Zepeda each had one hit for the Spartans. Black doubled for the game's only extra-base hit.
The Titans will turn their focus to Arvin, which is 12-14 on the season after going 3-9 in the South Sequoia League. The Bears beat Mojave 17-0 to start the playoffs before beating Summit Charter 19-1 in the quarterfinals. They edged Lindsay 8-7 in the semifinals on Tuesday.
The Titans beat Firebaugh 15-2 in the first round and No. 3 Parlier 10-1 in the quarterfinals. Nipomo is now 10-11-1 on the season. The Titans went 7-10-1 in the Ocean League.