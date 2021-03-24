The Righetti High softball team returned to action after a year-long layoff Wednesday.

In the Warriors' season-opening game, their first contest since the 2020 season was shut down at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Righetti hosted a Nipomo team that started its season last weekend.

Titan ace Key-annah Pu'a pitched and hit the Titans to their first win of 2021 as Nipomo beat Righetti 7-3.

Pu'a threw a complete game, striking out nine. She allowed six hits and three earned runs. She pitched all seven innings in the Titans' season-opening game against Paso Robles on Saturday. She struck out eight in the 6-0 loss to the Bearcats.

Pu'a also went 2-for-4 with an RBI at the plate. Madeline Hageman, the Titans' No. 5 hitter, went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI. Bella Gonzalez finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs from the No. 6 spot in the lineup.

Roundup: St. Joseph softball dominant in opener; SJHS, PVHS golf teams keep rolling The Knights won 24-0 in the season opener as they knocked out 22 hits and held the Pirates to just three with the pitching of Brianna Munoz and Charli Ray Escobedo.

Righetti's Rianna Dulay went 2-for-3 with a run sored. Jazmyn Molina and Jordyne Sarellano combined to pitch all seven innings for the Warriors. They gave up 11 hits and struck out six while issuing just two walks.

The win was the first for the Titans' new head coach, Robert Oliver, who has taken over the program for former longtime coach Matt Paradis.

"Having a pitcher like Key-annah is just amazing," said Oliver, who is a teacher at Central Coast New Tech High on the Nipomo campus. "She can lead this defense, and we're really trying to build a defense behind her. We're really young and really raw."

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox! Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers Click to Sign up!

All of the Nipomo players are freshmen, sophomores or juniors except for senior Karley Camacho.

"I loved that they chipped away at our lead and we kept playing our game," Oliver said. "We kept making the outs, we didn't panic and we didn't fold."

Righetti has just three seniors on its roster and most of the players from Wednesday's game lost all of their 2020 season due to the pandemic.

"They put the ball in play early and we made some mistakes," Righetti coach Brian Tomooka said. "They capitalized on it. You've got to give them credit, they put the ball in play. If we made all the plays we needed to, it'd be a different ball-game, but it's our first game. We'll learn from this and we'll be there competing at the end."

Nipomo jumped on Righetti early. The Titans scored one run in the first and another in the second. They then scored twice in the third inning before going up 7-0 with a three-spot in the top of the fifth inning.

Righetti applies some pressure with a run in the fifth and two more in the sixth, but Pu'a and the Nipomo defense were able to shut the door.

The game ended as Pu'a snagged a line drive and fired to first base for a double play.

Nipomo, now 1-1 on the season, will host San Luis Obispo in a non-league game Saturday morning at 11. Nipomo will play Mountain League teams for its non-league schedule.

Both Mountain and Ocean league teams will play games on Wednesdays and have doubleheaders on Saturdays for weekly three-game series.

Righetti, now 0-1, plays at Morro Bay Saturday at 11 a.m. The Warriors are playing a mix of Channel League and Ocean League teams in their non-league slate.