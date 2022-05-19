St. Joseph's Taylor Mediano delivers a pitch during a 5-3 win over Paso Robles in a Mountain League softball game on May 4. Mediano and the Knights beat El Diamante High on Wednesday to start the playoffs.
Pioneer Valley had one of the day's more wild games. The Panthers won at Delano Chavez in a first round CIF Central Section Division 3 playoff game.
This was after Chavez led 5-1 after two innings and Pioneer Valley went up 8-6 in the seventh. The Panthers were one out away from advancing when Delano struck for two runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game. The Panthers then scored in the top of the eighth inning and Ciena Acosta struck out the side to the end the game in the bottom of the eighth.
The Panthers will play at Shafter on Friday in the quarterfinals. They won despite four seniors who attended Wednesday's grad night trip. The Panthers played with 10 freshmen, two sophomores and three juniors.
Kaylee Dolores went 3-for-4 with three runs and three RBIs from the leadoff spot.
Mila Dolores was 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs and Riana Dulay had three hits and an RBI. Freshman Adriana Padilla was 3-for-4 with two RBis and a run and Kahlia Melton had two hits, as did Jaylee Dolores.
Mila Dolores had two doubles, Padilla, Kaylee Dolores and Melton had one.
Jazmyn Molina went seven innings and struck out four. Acosta threw a perfect eighth inning with the three strikeouts.
St. Joseph gets past El Diamante
No. 4 St. Joseph beat No. 13 El Diamante 4-0 on Wednesday in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 2 playoffs.
Taylor Mediano, a freshman, allowed just two hits in a complete game win, striking out three. She walked none and hit one batter on 71 pitches.
Mediano also went 3-for-3 at the plate with an RBI.
Dezirae Marroquin had a solo home run for the Knights. Seleny Chavez scored a run, had a hit and drove in another.
