With one game left, not all the area's league soccer championships have been decided.

Though Santa Maria's boys thoroughly beat Pioneer Valley 4-0 on Tuesday night, there's still a chance they could split the league championship with San Luis Obispo.

The Saints play at San Luis Obispo in the regular season finale Thursday night.

Santa Maria is 6-1-2 in league points and based on the league's system this spring, the Saints could end the season with the same winning percentage as San Luis Obispo if the Tigers beat the Saints. San Luis Obispo is 4-1-4 in league games.

Area leagues are awarding ties the same value as half a win and a San Luis Obispo win Thursday would knot the two teams up on winning percentage.

Pioneer Valley also had a chance at the league title entering Tuesday's game, but falls out of the race at 3-1-5.

Santa Maria's worst percentage is .700, which is San Luis Obispo's best possible winning percentage. Pioneer Valley's best possible score is .650.

If the Saints beat the Tigers Thursday, they'll be outright Mountain League champs.

Javier Real and Juan Rodriguez scored the Saints' first-half goals against the Panthers. Real then netted the third goal and Victor Perez scored the Saints' fourth goal.

Over on the girls side, Nipomo inched closer to the Ocean League title with a 1-0 win at Santa Maria. Annette Vargas scored the lone goal in the match about 10 minutes into the contest.

As the Saint sidelines was screaming for a handball, Vargas had the ball at her feet about 15 yards from goal. Vargas took a touch and lofted a well-placed shot into the back of the net.

Santa Maria continued to pressure the Nipomo defense, peppering goalie Alexis Acosta with shots, but the Saints couldn't find the back of the net.

Santa Maria did have a goal disallowed in the second half.

Nipomo moved to 8-0-3 in Ocean League games and Santa Maria fell to 8-2-1. 

It does appear Santa Maria could still tie Nipomo for the Ocean League title. Santa Maria plays at Morro Bay on Thursday while Nipomo plays Orcutt Academy, the third-place team. 

A Santa Maria win and a Nipomo loss would mean both teams have a score of .791, with Nipomo's eight wins, three draws and a loss equaling Santa Maria's nine wins, two losses and a draw.

The Central Coast Athletic Association moved away from the traditional league scoring and standings structure due the coronavirus pandemic. The association is not holding extra time for games that hit the end of regulation in a tie score and draws do not earn both teams a point.

Helayna Arreola assisted on Vargas' goal. Acosta made nine saves for Nipomo. 

Girls soccer 

Atascadero, 5, St. Joseph 1

The Knights were down 1-0 at half before Zorah Coulibaly netted an equalizer.

The Hounds then scored four straight goals to put the game away.

Genesis Rodriguez had 11 saves for the Knights.

"We just fell apart after we tied it," coach Al Garcia said. "We played the worst team in the league and played our worst game of the year."

The Knights host San Luis Obispo, the top team in the league, on Thursday.

Boys basketball

St. Joseph 103, Atascadero 72

Jincho Rivera led the Knights with 26 points as they improved to 17-1 on the season.

Dre Roman added 21 points, Steven Vasquez had 20 and Sam Bazunga chipped in 13. Angel Ortiz scored 10 points.

The Knights travel to Arroyo Grande Thursday for a 6 p.m. game.

CIF Southern Section Playoffs

Girls tennis

Santa Ynez 15, Diamond Bar 3

The Pirates rolled past the Brahmas in a wild card match at Diamond Bar.

Jazz Feeley lost one game in a three-set sweep at No. 2 singles for Santa Ynez. Kelly Thompson lost four games in winning three sets at No. 1.

Tessa Haws and Isabella Curti won all three of their doubles sets for the Pirates.

Morea Naretto took two singles sets for the Pirates. Sophia Curti and Alana Hinkens teamed to win two sets at No. 1 doubles. Allie Linane and Emma Sell won twice at No. 3.

Golf

Righetti tops Atascadero

Righetti, without its number one golfer Monday, won its first match and senior Nate Benzon was the low medalist with a 40 against Atascadero.

San Luis Obispo 216, St. Joseph 230

Cooper Groshart was the medalist for SLO with a 39 as Caleb Rodriguez shot a 42 for the Knights Monday.

Noah Gordillo shot a 44, Ty Gamble carded a 47 and Quinn Murray shot a 49 for the Knights.

