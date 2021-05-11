With one game left, not all the area's league soccer championships have been decided.
Though Santa Maria's boys thoroughly beat Pioneer Valley 4-0 on Tuesday night, there's still a chance they could split the league championship with San Luis Obispo.
The Saints play at San Luis Obispo in the regular season finale Thursday night.
Santa Maria is 6-1-2 in league points and based on the league's system this spring, the Saints could end the season with the same winning percentage as San Luis Obispo if the Tigers beat the Saints. San Luis Obispo is 4-1-4 in league games.
Area leagues are awarding ties the same value as half a win and a San Luis Obispo win Thursday would knot the two teams up on winning percentage.
Pioneer Valley also had a chance at the league title entering Tuesday's game, but falls out of the race at 3-1-5.
Santa Maria's worst percentage is .700, which is San Luis Obispo's best possible winning percentage. Pioneer Valley's best possible score is .650.
If the Saints beat the Tigers Thursday, they'll be outright Mountain League champs.
Javier Real and Juan Rodriguez scored the Saints' first-half goals against the Panthers. Real then netted the third goal and Victor Perez scored the Saints' fourth goal.
Over on the girls side, Nipomo inched closer to the Ocean League title with a 1-0 win at Santa Maria. Annette Vargas scored the lone goal in the match about 10 minutes into the contest.
As the Saint sidelines was screaming for a handball, Vargas had the ball at her feet about 15 yards from goal. Vargas took a touch and lofted a well-placed shot into the back of the net.
Santa Maria continued to pressure the Nipomo defense, peppering goalie Alexis Acosta with shots, but the Saints couldn't find the back of the net.
Santa Maria did have a goal disallowed in the second half.
Nipomo moved to 8-0-3 in Ocean League games and Santa Maria fell to 8-2-1.
It does appear Santa Maria could still tie Nipomo for the Ocean League title. Santa Maria plays at Morro Bay on Thursday while Nipomo plays Orcutt Academy, the third-place team.
A Santa Maria win and a Nipomo loss would mean both teams have a score of .791, with Nipomo's eight wins, three draws and a loss equaling Santa Maria's nine wins, two losses and a draw.
The Central Coast Athletic Association moved away from the traditional league scoring and standings structure due the coronavirus pandemic. The association is not holding extra time for games that hit the end of regulation in a tie score and draws do not earn both teams a point.
Helayna Arreola assisted on Vargas' goal. Acosta made nine saves for Nipomo.
Girls soccer
Atascadero, 5, St. Joseph 1
The Knights were down 1-0 at half before Zorah Coulibaly netted an equalizer.
The Hounds then scored four straight goals to put the game away.
Genesis Rodriguez had 11 saves for the Knights.
"We just fell apart after we tied it," coach Al Garcia said. "We played the worst team in the league and played our worst game of the year."
The Knights host San Luis Obispo, the top team in the league, on Thursday.
Boys basketball
St. Joseph 103, Atascadero 72
Jincho Rivera led the Knights with 26 points as they improved to 17-1 on the season.
Dre Roman added 21 points, Steven Vasquez had 20 and Sam Bazunga chipped in 13. Angel Ortiz scored 10 points.
The Knights travel to Arroyo Grande Thursday for a 6 p.m. game.
CIF Southern Section Playoffs
Girls tennis
Santa Ynez 15, Diamond Bar 3
The Pirates rolled past the Brahmas in a wild card match at Diamond Bar.
Jazz Feeley lost one game in a three-set sweep at No. 2 singles for Santa Ynez. Kelly Thompson lost four games in winning three sets at No. 1.
Tessa Haws and Isabella Curti won all three of their doubles sets for the Pirates.
Morea Naretto took two singles sets for the Pirates. Sophia Curti and Alana Hinkens teamed to win two sets at No. 1 doubles. Allie Linane and Emma Sell won twice at No. 3.
Golf
Righetti tops Atascadero
Righetti, without its number one golfer Monday, won its first match and senior Nate Benzon was the low medalist with a 40 against Atascadero.
San Luis Obispo 216, St. Joseph 230
Cooper Groshart was the medalist for SLO with a 39 as Caleb Rodriguez shot a 42 for the Knights Monday.
Noah Gordillo shot a 44, Ty Gamble carded a 47 and Quinn Murray shot a 49 for the Knights.
Photos: Nipomo edges Santa Maria 1-0 in girls soccer
051121 NHS SMHS GIRLS 01.JPG
051121 NHS SMHS GIRLS 02.JPG
051121 NHS SMHS GIRLS 03.JPG
051121 NHS SMHS GIRLS 04.JPG
051121 NHS SMHS GIRLS 05.JPG
051121 NHS SMHS GIRLS 06.JPG
051121 NHS SMHS GIRLS 07.JPG
051121 NHS SMHS GIRLS 08.JPG
051121 NHS SMHS GIRLS 09.JPG
051121 NHS SMHS GIRLS 10.JPG
051121 NHS SMHS GIRLS 11.JPG
051121 NHS SMHS GIRLS 12.JPG
051121 NHS SMHS GIRLS 13.JPG
051121 NHS SMHS GIRLS 18.JPG
051121 NHS SMHS GIRLS 14.JPG
051121 NHS SMHS GIRLS 15.JPG
051121 NHS SMHS GIRLS 16.JPG
051121 NHS SMHS GIRLS 17.JPG
051121 NHS SMHS GIRLS 19.JPG
Photos: Santa Maria routs Pioneer Valley 4-0 in soccer
051121 SMHS PVHS 03.JPG
051121 SMHS PVHS 04.JPG
051121 SMHS PVHS 05.JPG
051121 SMHS PVHS 06.JPG
051121 SMHS PVHS 07.JPG
051121 SMHS PVHS 08.JPG
051121 SMHS PVHS 09.JPG
051121 SMHS PVHS 10.JPG
051121 SMHS PVHS 11.JPG
051121 SMHS PVHS 12.JPG
051121 SMHS PVHS 13.JPG
051121 SMHS PVHS 14.JPG
051121 SMHS PVHS 15.JPG
051121 SMHS PVHS 16.JPG
051121 SMHS PVHS 17.JPG
051121 SMHS PVHS 18.JPG
051121 SMHS PVHS 01.JPG
051121 SMHS PVHS 02.JPG
051121 SMHS PVHS 19
VOTE: See who's up for female and male Athlete of the Week
Malia Cabigon, Righetti basketball
The Righetti senior scored 27 points in a 60-53 win over Santa Barbara on Saturday. That came after two solid performances in a sweep of Orcutt Academy.
Cabigon had 15 points in a 62-40 win over the Spartans on Friday after scoring 17 in a 56-51 win on Thursday.
Dylan Prandini, St. Joseph softball
Prandini has been on fire all season, but went off in a three-game sweep of Nipomo last week.
Prandini went 7-for-9 with five runs, five RBIs and a home run as the Knights swept the Titans 13-1, 10-3 and 5-1.
Grace Padilla, Santa Ynez basketball
Padilla is back again for a second nomination. It's hard to deny her after her performance against Pioneer Valley last Friday.
Padilla had 19 points and 30 rebounds against the Panthers. She also had a game with 15 points and 17 rebounds against Cabrillo and another game with nine points and 15 boards. She scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds in a 42-38 loss to St. Joseph.
She set the school record with 30 rebounds against Pioneer Valley.
Candace Kpetikou, St. Joseph basketball
It was a bit of an up-and-down week for the 6-foot-3 sophomore, but just look at the games she had against Garces and Mission Prep.
In the non-league win over Garces, Kpetikou had 15 points and 21 rebounds and she followed that up with 13 points and 15 rebounds against Mission Prep. In another win over the Royals, she had seven points and eight rebounds and had six points and 10 rebounds against Santa Ynez, averaging 10.3 points and 13.5 rebounds in four wins.
Briana Reitmeier, Lompoc softball
Reitemeier achieved the feat just about every softball player dreams of when she no-hit rival Cabrillo last week.
Reitmeier was dominant against the Conqs on May 5, throwing 95 pitches while striking out 11 as she no-hit Cabrillo in a 5-0 win.
Kacie Slover, Nipomo basketball
Slover has the Titans rolling as she earns another nomination. She had 13 points, two rebounds and five steals in a 54-29 win over San Luis Obispo before going off for 22 points, 11 rebounds and three steals in a 48-26 win over the Tigers.
She's averaging 21 points this season.
Vote for Female Athlete of the Week (VOTE ON ALL THREE SITES)
santamariatimes.com; lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com
Steven Vasquez, St. Joseph basketball
It was a very good week for the Knights basketball standout.
Vasquez surpassed the 1,000-point mark in his St. Joseph career on Saturday and had a big week shooting the ball and playing his trademark all-around game.
He had nine points and eight assists against San Marcos on May 3, then added 30 points against Garces on May 4. He poured in 11 points against Mission Prep before scoring 17 against Fresno Bullard on Saturday. He averaged 16.8 points last week as the Knights won all four of their games.
Carson Gomes, Arroyo Grande baseball
Gomes threw a complete game in the 2-1 win over Righetti on May 5, going 2-for-3 at the plate. He then went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, two doubles and a run in another win over the Warriors.
Wade Arkinson, Nipomo baseball
Arkinson went 2-for-4 with two runs, two RBIs and a double on May 5 in a win over Orcutt Academy. He then had a hit and a run in another win over the Spartans on Saturday before having his biggest game of the week.
Arkinson hit a grand slam and went 3-for-4 with three runs, four RBIs and a double in a 12-1 victory over the Spartans.
Arkinson is hitting .406 on the season.
Jeffrey Ray, Hancock baseball
Ray went 5-for-11 with nine RBIs and two doubles as the Bulldogs ran their win streak to 11 games with four wins over Ventura last week.
Ray leads the team with 23 RBIs. The former Lompoc Brave standout is hitting .354 for the 13-3 'Dogs.
Ebba Tefera, Pioneer Valley volleyball
Tefera had a big week for the Panthers. He notched 27 kills in a 3-1 win over Nipomo. He then had 20 kills in three sets in another win over Nipomo before smacking 12 kills in a four-set win over St. Joseph.
Vote for Male Athlete of the Week (VOTE ON ALL THREE SITES)
santamariatimes.com; lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com