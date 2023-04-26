The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Rodeo is returning for its second year on Saturday, May 13 at the Paso Robles Event Center.

The rodeo will showcase some of the best cowboys and cowgirls from all over the state in events like team roping, barrel racing, steer wrestling, breakaway roping and team sorting.

Just like last year, a free concert will be held after the rodeo with this year's concert featuring a performance from Nashville recording artist Filmore

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0