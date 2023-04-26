The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Rodeo is returning for its second year on Saturday, May 13 at the Paso Robles Event Center.
The rodeo will showcase some of the best cowboys and cowgirls from all over the state in events like team roping, barrel racing, steer wrestling, breakaway roping and team sorting.
Just like last year, a free concert will be held after the rodeo with this year's concert featuring a performance from Nashville recording artist Filmore.
New this year is bull riding which will showcase some of the top bull riders in the sport, including world champion bull fighter Alex McWilliams.
Tickets, which include access to the rodeo and the concert, are free for children under 12, and are $10 for general admission.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Funds raised by the rodeo go to the Sheriff’s Advisory Foundation which is used to fund needed equipment for all law enforcement agencies in SLO County.
Organizers said the event is expected to sell out, and no additional tickets will be made available after they are gone.
Tickets are available online through Eventbrite ticketing by searching "SLO Sheriff's Rodeo." More information on the event, and the Sheriff’s Advisory Foundation can be found on the group's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/sheriffsadvisoryfoundation.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213