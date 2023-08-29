The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is warning county residents about an ongoing phone scam in which someone claiming to be from the Sheriff's Office has contacted individuals to inform them there is a warrant out for their arrest.
The caller indicates the resident can clear the warrant by making a cash transfer or through a debit card or gift card. The phone number used by the scammers directs callers to a fake Sheriff's Office phone tree.
The Sheriff's Office reminds you that it is not their practice to contact residents by phone regarding these matters. Deputy sheriffs will never request money or gift cards in lieu of bail.