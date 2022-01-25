The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported five new deaths from COVID-19 over a three-day period on Tuesday, along with 2,143 new cases of the illness.
The five residents who died ranged in age from 75 to 100 years old, according to public health spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman. Confirmed COVID-19 deaths now total 389.
Cases continue to skyrocket in the county, with the 11,000 cases seen so far this month already smashing the former monthly record of 7,437 in January 2021. The 4,844 new cases logged over the last week also exceed that of the last two months combined, Shoresman said.
However, those figures are expected to be an undercount, as positive results from at-home COVID-19 tests are not automatically reported.
“As our numbers suggest, we are far from seeing a decline in COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County and now is clearly not the time to let down your guard,” said county Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “We urge our community members to stay home if you’re sick, get tested, and please wear a mask in indoor public spaces to protect yourself and others from this terrible and painful disease. Clearly, our best path out of this pandemic is to get fully vaccinated and boosted.“
In Santa Barbara County, the Public Health Department reported three new deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths from the illness to 590.
Two of the deceased residents between the ages of 50 and 69, and one was over the age of 70, according to county public health data. One of the residents lived in Santa Maria, one in Orcutt and another in Santa Barbara.
Officials continue to urge residents to get vaccinated and boosted to protect against severe illness and death from COVID-19. Residents can find a nearby vaccine by visiting myturn.ca.gov.