The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department will lift its requirement for individuals vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear masks in indoor settings next week in alignment with recent state guidance, officials said Wednesday.
State public health officials announced this week that statewide indoor masking rules, set in December and requiring all residents to mask up in stores, bars, restaurants and other indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status, would end after Feb. 15 amid declining COVID-19 case rates.
Since then, individual counties have been faced with the choice of maintaining masking requirements for all residents or following the state's example.
“Now that SLO County has weathered the worst of this omicron surge, we can lift this requirement and look to our community to wear a mask when it’s most important to do so: in crowded indoor spaces, if you are at higher risk or close to others who are, if you feel unwell, or if you are in any of the settings still covered by state requirements," county Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said.
While public health data is indicating a recent drop in cases and hospitalizations, Borenstein stated last week that the "virus continues to spread widely" and that the county is in an unstable period due to the omicron variant.
Masking still will be required for unvaccinated residents in public indoor spaces. Across-the-board masking is still required in schools and health care settings.
Officials in neighboring Santa Barbara County are still determining whether to maintain masking requirements for vaccinated residents.