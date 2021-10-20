San Luis Obispo County's indoor mask mandate could be lifted in the near future if COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to trend downward, county public health officials advised the public Wednesday.
Masks have been required by the county since late August for all residents in indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status.
Officials are now establishing criteria for lifting the mandate based on a COVID-19 spread model created by the Centers for Disease Control resembling the now-discontinued state tier system, according to San Luis Obispo County Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman.
The county will discontinue the mask mandate once case rates reach a "moderate" level of spread as defined by the CDC — a 7-day case rate of 50 cases or less per 100,000 people and a testing positivity rate of 8% or less — and hospitalizations are considered low and stable.
San Luis Obispo County is currently at the highest level of spread under the CDC's model, with a 7-day case rate of 299. However, the positivity rate is currently within the "moderate" frame at 3.4%.
“Lifting the indoor mask mandate prematurely, while there is still substantial COVID-19 transmission and as we head into the winter months when hospitals typically see a surge from other respiratory conditions, will only land us right back where we were before the mask order was put in place,” said county Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein.
As of this week, 12 county residents are hospitalized for COVID-19 including three in the intensive care unit, according to county public health data.
Since June 15, county residents not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 have accounted for 78% of COVID-19 cases, 84% of hospitalizations and 79% of deaths, according to Shoresman.
All residents age 12 and up are urged to get the COVID-19 vaccine to prevent against severe illness and death from the virus and its variants.
To find a nearby walk-in clinic or appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov.