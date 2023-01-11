The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office continued search operations for missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan who was swept away by raging flood waters on Monday near San Miguel.

On Tuesday, search operations were conducted throughout the day, sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla said. Resources used for Tuesday's search included the Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team, USAR (Underwater Search and Rescue) Team, Drone Team, deputies, detectives and air operations.

On Wednesday, the sheriffs received mutual aid resources from other law enforcement agencies including Dive Team members, Search and Rescue team members, and K9 units from Ventura County and Santa Barbara County.

