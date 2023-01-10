Kyle Doan.jpg

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office continued its search operations Tuesday after 5-year-old Kyle Doan was swept away Monday by raging floodwaters near San Miguel.

 Contributed

The search operations had to be discontinued Monday after approximately five hours due to weather conditions making it unsafe for first responders to continue their efforts, the sheriff's office spokesman Tony Cipolla said Tuesday morning.

"A break in the intense storms is allowing today's search which will involve all available resources of the Sheriff's Office including the USAR (Underwater Search and Rescue) Team and air operations," Cipolla said, noting the conditions remain "extremely dangerous. The water level is high and continues to be fast moving."

