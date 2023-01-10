The search operations had to be discontinued Monday after approximately five hours due to weather conditions making it unsafe for first responders to continue their efforts, the sheriff's office spokesman Tony Cipolla said Tuesday morning.
"A break in the intense storms is allowing today's search which will involve all available resources of the Sheriff's Office including the USAR (Underwater Search and Rescue) Team and air operations," Cipolla said, noting the conditions remain "extremely dangerous. The water level is high and continues to be fast moving."
The missing boy is Kyle Doan. He's described as having short dirty blond hair, hazel eyes and is 4 feet tall and 52 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket with a red liner, blue jeans and blue and gray Nike tennis shoes.
Cipolla urged the public to not conduct self-initiated searches and put themselves in harms way and "become a victim requiring resources that would otherwise be used for searching," Cipolla said.
Sinkhole, flooding cause damage to multiple Orcutt homes near Union Valley Parkway | Photos