COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising to levels not seen since February in San Luis Obispo County, as a surge sweeps across the country.
According to county Public Health officials, 603 new cases were reported in the past week, an increase of 56%. Of the new cases, 70% were among residents 50 and older.
“Our 14-day average case counts are at a level we haven’t seen in nearly six months. COVID-19 is not going away, and we all need to do what we can to protect ourselves and our community. I implore those in our community that have not been vaccinated to do so as soon as possible," San Luis Obispo County Public Health Deputy Director Dr. Rick Rosen said.
Two additional deaths from COVID-19 also were reported Tuesday, both among residents in their 50s, according to county public health data.
“These tragic losses and increasing case counts are further proof that our community continues to battle this deadly virus," Rosen said.
The county Public Health Department is providing $25 gift cards to residents who get vaccinated against COVID-19 in the month of August, and those who refer someone to get vaccinated also could win a gift basket.
To get your COVID-19 vaccine at a Public Health clinic in Paso Robles, Grover Beach or San Luis Obispo, visit myturn.ca.gov, or call 833-422-4255 to choose your location, time and vaccine type, or walk in during open vaccine hours. See hours at www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine. To find other vaccine providers, visit myturn.ca.gov or VaccineFinder.org.