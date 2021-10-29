Public health officials in San Luis Obispo County reported the deaths of four additional residents from COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths from the illness to 343.
The four individuals ranged in age from their 70s to 90s, according to county Public Health Department spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman.
“We offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of these four community members whose lives were so sadly cut short by COVID-19,” said county Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “COVID-19 continues to actively circulate in our community, and we must continue to be diligent in our efforts to protect each other and slow the spread.”
As of Friday, 21 county residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including four in the intensive care unit, according to Shoresman.
Of those eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, 66% are fully vaccinated and 72% have received at least one dose of the vaccine.