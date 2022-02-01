The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported four local deaths resulting from COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county's total death count past the 400-mark, while Santa Barbara County health officials reported five new deaths.
The four additional deaths in San Luis Obispo County were of residents ranging in age from their 70s to 90s, with 402 total COVID-19 deaths now confirmed, county public health spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman said.
San Luis Obispo County health officials warned that while case rates appear to be dropping after a steady climb — the county's 14-day case average of 621 marks a slight decrease from the all-time high of 649 last Friday — people should remain vigilant in reducing virus spread.
“We know hospitalizations and deaths tend to increase several weeks after a surge in cases, so it remains critical that we do all we can to continue to safeguard our hospital capacity for those who are severely ill,” said county Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. "Let’s not let our guard down now; cases are still at remarkably high levels resulting in high hospital admissions.”
Those experiencing minor COVID-19 symptoms or seeking testing are urged not to go to local emergency rooms to save space for the most ill.
The five deaths in Santa Barbara County included four individuals over the age of 70 and one between the ages of 30 and 49, according to county public health data. One resided in Santa Barbara, one in Lompoc, two in Santa Maria, and one in the South County area of Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.