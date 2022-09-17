Santa Ynez had a chance to beat a very good Mission Prep team in the final seconds of Friday night's Mountain League game.

The Pirates just couldn't make the winning play. 

Mission Prep stopped the Pirates' late drive on the 14-yard line to secure a 32-27 win in the league opener for both teams. 

