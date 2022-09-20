The Santa Maria Public Library hosted its first of six scheduled "Paws to Read" events Tuesday.
The program pairs local children with canine pals and allows the youngsters to practice reading aloud. There are more reading sessions scheduled for Tuesdays, Sept. 27, Oct. 18 and 25 and Nov. 22 and 29. The program is open to children aged 6-12 and is sponsored by Love on a Leash, which has a local chapter founded by Toni Perez.
The "Paws to Read" program says it aims to provide kids an extra avenue to build on their reading skills and help them gain confidence to read in public. The upcoming reading sessions run from 3:30-5 p.m. on the selected Tuesdays in the Altrusa Theater.
Perez, who founded the Central Coast Love on a Leash chapter, has served as chapter leader since its inception in 2016. Perez is a retired special education teacher and lives in Santa Maria with her son and their four dogs and several foster dogs.
Sign-ups for the October reading program begin on Monday, Oct. 10 and registration for the November program begins on Monday, Nov. 14.
Those interested in participating can register for a 15-minute time slot by calling the library at (805) 925-0994 or visiting the Youth Services Center at the Santa Maria Public Library.
Photos: Santa Maria Library hosts Paws to Ready event
Jacqueline Moreno 7, reads to Jonah an English Springer Spaniel at the Santa Maria Library during the Paws to Read program.
Jasmine Boers 9, reads to Promise a miniature poodle at the Santa Maria Library during the Paws to Read program.
The Paws to Read program took place at the Altrusa Theatre in the Santa Maria Library where children gained confidence reading aloud to therapy dogs Tuesday.
Areana Salazar 8, reads to Kelli a Dalmation at the Santa Maria Library during the Paws to Read program.
Adryel Rodriguez 10, pets Promise a miniature poodle at the Santa Maria Library during the Paws to Read program Tuesday.