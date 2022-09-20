The Santa Maria Public Library hosted its first of six scheduled "Paws to Read" events Tuesday.

The program pairs local children with canine pals and allows the youngsters to practice reading aloud. There are more reading sessions scheduled for Tuesdays, Sept. 27, Oct. 18 and 25 and Nov. 22 and 29. The program is open to children aged 6-12 and is sponsored by Love on a Leash, which has a local chapter founded by Toni Perez.

The "Paws to Read" program says it aims to provide kids an extra avenue to build on their reading skills and help them gain confidence to read in public. The upcoming reading sessions run from 3:30-5 p.m. on the selected Tuesdays in the Altrusa Theater.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you