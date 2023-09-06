Jonathan Oscar Davis.jpg
Nanci Lovelace, SLO County District Attorney's Office

The office of San Luis Obispo County District Attorney has announced that Jonathan Oscar Davis pled guilty to child molestation at a San Luis Obispo business last month. 

Davis, 48, of Santa Maria faces an 8-year sentence in prison after pleading guilty to felony child molestation and committing a lewd act on a child at Bath & Body Works.

The crime occurred mid-morning Aug. 19 at Bath & Body Works in downtown San Luis Obispo and involved a 10-year-old child, identified in the criminal complaint as Jane Doe. 

