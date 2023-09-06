The office of San Luis Obispo County District Attorney has announced that Jonathan Oscar Davis pled guilty to child molestation at a San Luis Obispo business last month.
Davis, 48, of Santa Maria faces an 8-year sentence in prison after pleading guilty to felony child molestation and committing a lewd act on a child at Bath & Body Works.
The crime occurred mid-morning Aug. 19 at Bath & Body Works in downtown San Luis Obispo and involved a 10-year-old child, identified in the criminal complaint as Jane Doe.