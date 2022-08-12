The 2021 season could've gone better for Santa Maria High's football team. But it could've been much worse.
The Saints went 2-8, winning their season-opening game 3-0 against East Bakersfield. They also beat Cabrillo, which was winless again last season, 35-6.
Santa Maria went 0-5 in Ocean League games, though not every loss was a blowout. They also lost 13-6 to San Marcos in their second game last season.
Santa Maria was out-scored 176-295 on the season. How will 2022 go? Well, its unclear. One ominous sign is that the Saints have just nine returning seniors on the squad.
"We're definitely a young group," second-year coach Albert Mendoza-Gutierrez said. "We have 12 seniors total. A very young group, a lot of juniors. We're excited about those juniors after they had a nice JV season last year. There's a lot of talent and we had a lot of talent."
Mendoza-Gutierrez is hopeful for the season.
"There's just a lot of potential," he said. "We had a full offseason, which we didn't have last year. We went back to the fundamentals and taught these guys football. The expectations are high, we're hoping we're better than last year, that's for sure."
The 2021 season was Mendoza-Gutierrez's first as a head coach. The Saints won their opener against East Bakersfield 3-0. Then nearly beat San Marcos. The only other high note was the 35-6 win at Cabrillo.
"Everything seems a little bit easier," Mendoza-Gutierrez said of his second year in charge at Santa Maria. "Last year I was dealing with a lot of red tape. Things you didn't think you'd have to deal with on the admin side. Insurance paperwork, making sure everyone is cleared on the physical side. It took away from actual X's and O's. We're all on the same page as a coaching group, we're more cohesive. So I think we're ready for some improvement."
Matt Andree, who coached the SMHS offense for years, is back this season. Dan Ellington, the athletic director and former longtime head coach, is coaching the offensive line for the Saints.
"We definitely picked up some coaching experience. That's something you can't buy," Mendoza-Gutierrez said. "Everybody else came back as well. It's exciting."
Elena back at QB
Josue Elena is back at quarterback after playing some last year. Elena has played quarterback for pretty much the duration of his football career.
"I like the position because it allows you to lift up your teammates," Elena said.
Elena said playing at the varsity level last season will help this year.
"I know I have a little more experience compared to if I had played on JV last year," Elena said. "I got to know what playing varsity is like. It's an advantage."
Elena says Juan Rico, Malachi Jordan and Frankie Alcala will be relied upon at the receiver position.
"We have a three-headed monster back there at running back with guys like Javier Delgadillo and Aldo Araiza," Elena said.
Calderon adds punch
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Jabdiel Calderon is the guy on the team known for his physicality. Multiple players and coaches talked about his ability to bring the extra edge to this team. He plays fullback and middle linebacker.
"Since day one, I've known I'm a leader on and off the field for this team," Calderon said. "I have love for this school and this team. I love being out here with my teammates chasing big dreams."
On his physicality, Calderon said: "I'm a very physical guy. That's part of my leadership, I'm not afraid of going against bigger dudes. It doesn't really concern me as much. I love to hit and tackle, I use it to take out some anger."
Calderon says there's a few players who can match his style of play, like Jordan, Botros Akkari, Fabian Perez, Daniel Alvarado, Armando Silva and Angel Castillo.
"We're still trying to get guys to come out of their shells," Calderon said. "Trying to show that we have helmets and pads for a reason."
He is a lead blocker and can catch some passes out of the backfield from his fullback position. The Saints will deploy a two-back backfield on most plays.
Calderon also noted the play of Jordan, a physical receiver. "When the ball is up in the air he goes and gets it," Calderon said. "He's great."
Angel Castillo is a strong center for the Saints, Calderon said.
Villalovos helps lead line
Offensive lineman Joe Villalovos says the team has showed flashes of its potential during the preseason.
"But there's always room for improvement," the senior said. "I'm confident in this team. We're really close and I feel really good about this year. We're a lot closer than last year. Our strength isn't really with any particular position group, but it's our ability to be a team. Teamwork. We're close as a team, we work as a team. It's really beautiful."
Villalovos said the team uses last year's experience of "what not to be."
"Last year, we had injuries, people were undisciplined and they were all in it for the fame," Villalovos said. "They were kind of in it for themselves. This year, not a lot of us have that. If there's some of that attitude, we try to correct it. We use that 2-8 season as motivation. We don't want that to happen again."
Villalovos noted the play of Castillo at center and Elena at QB.
"Jab (Calderon) is the No. 1 leader. Everyone listens to him," Villalovos said.
New-look league
Santa Maria will be in the Ocean League with Cabrillo, Templeton, Morro Bay, San Luis Obispo, Pioneer Valley and Atascadero this year as league champ Mission Prep has moved up to the Mountain League.
The Saints play at East Bakersfield before hosting San Marcos Aug. 26 and Nipomo on Sept. 2. The Saints play Santa Ynez at home on Sept. 9 before starting league play Sept. 16 at home vs. Atascadero.