The 2021 season could've gone better for Santa Maria High's football team. But it could've been much worse.

The Saints went 2-8, winning their season-opening game 3-0 against East Bakersfield. They also beat Cabrillo, which was winless again last season, 35-6. 

Santa Maria went 0-5 in Ocean League games, though not every loss was a blowout. They also lost 13-6 to San Marcos in their second game last season. 

