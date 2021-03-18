2021 Spring Schedule: Santa Maria Friday, March 19: @Morro Bay, 7 p.m. Saturday, March 27: @Nipomo, 7 p.m. Friday, April 2: vs. Atascadero, 7 p.m. Friday, April 9: vs. Mission Prep, 6 p.m. Friday, April 16: vs. Pioneer Valley, 6 p.m.

Santa Maria football coach Dan Ellington has a pretty good feel for his team.

He knows where they're strongest. He know their weakest link.

"This team's strength will definitely be in the trenches," Ellington said.

Though there are some questions surrounding key positions, like quarterback, Ellington feels his guys are strong at the line of scrimmage.

There's one guy who epitomizes that strength.

"Mikey Velazquez," Ellington says. "He's a three-time varsity player, all-league first two years. He's our left tackle."

The Saints will see just how good they are in the trenches Friday night. They open the 2021 spring season at Morro Bay. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Strong in the trenches

"I really have some experience at that position, I've been playing it since last year," the 6-foot-2, 260-pound Velazquez said. "I've grown a lot, I understand the game a lot more on the varsity level. You have to get used to the speed and bring toughness to play at this level."

Velazquez says Alexis Rodriguez "is stepping up this year" on the offensive line as well.

"I'm just focused on bringing up the O-line play and trying to dominate every game," Velazquez said.

Defensive line also solid

Marcos Castaneyra is also a player Ellington expects a lot out of this spring. He'll play on the defensive line and is a solid blocker at tight end.

"I think the goal is to go undefeated," Castaneyra said. "We've got the guys. We're a little small, but it's all about technique. I think the defense is going to be strong."

Castaneyra said Luis Sanchez, Victor Santiago and Brayan Nava help him anchor the defensive line.

Saints' skill players

Ellington says Murad Alamari, a senior, will likely start Friday's game at quarterback. Giovanni Garcia will play some tailback this year. Joannes Gonzalez is a big, strong looking player who can play multiple positions and may even see time at QB.

"We have about three guys we have confidence in," at quarterback, Ellington said. "We're going to go with the senior and give him the first shot, then we might mix it up and have a couple kids play. Really, with this shortened season, our goal is to get kids to play."

Alamari looked up to former Saint QB Blake Truhitte, who was a senior when Alamari was a freshman. Truhitte earned All-Area MVP honors and led the Saints to the CIF title game that year, 2017.

"He really ran the offense at a high level," Alamari said of what he liked about Truhitte's style of play. "He was in the system for years, since his freshman year. He really inspired me, taking his team to CIF and leaving it all on the field with his teammates. He really inspired me a lot."

Alamari also said the offensive line is strong this year and is expecting Gonzalez and Garcia to be productive. The senior did say he wishes the season did have playoffs.

"I think we all wish we had a 10-game season with CIF, because that's what it's all about," Alamari said. "Winning CIF championships. I'm not taking anything for granted, though. We'd love to win league."

Gonzalez is all over the field

The Santa Maria senior is a modern-day slash-type of player: Joannes says he'll play receiver/running back/quarterback. "Oh, and some safety," he added.

"I've been doing this since freshman year, so I think I bring some leadership," Gonzalez said. "I've never missed a practice and I try to compete every game and every practice."

With all that work put in, Gonzalez is especially grateful to have one more chance to play for his high school team.

"It's great to have something for my senior year. I was devastated when we didn't think we'd have a season," he said. "But having five games is great, we'll try to make the most of it."

Herrera's status

Early in the season, the Saints will likely be without star running back Sammy Herrera, who is out after wrist surgery. Herrera has proven to be one of the most electric players in the area when healthy. Ellington said the hope is Herrera is able to play at least one or two of the final games this spring.