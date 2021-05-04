A quarterly study of COVID-19 data from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department indicates that residents in their 20s and members of the Hispanic and Latinx population were disproportionately impacted between January and March.
The report, which gave a general overview of case and vaccination trends during that time frame, was shared with the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
"The quarterly report provides a high-level summary of data … to help explain who is contracting COVID-19 and how they are contracting the disease, where the transmission is occurring, as well as the demographics of vaccine recipients and our progress to date reaching the county's most vulnerable populations," county Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso said.
According to the report, most cases in early 2021 were confirmed among working-age residents ages 18 to 49, with the highest number of cases found among 20-year-olds, Do-Reynoso said.
A majority of the cases were symptomatic, and 36% of residents with a confirmed case were believed to have caught the virus from the a close contact.
The report also reiterated a trend seen throughout the pandemic, that Latinx and Hispanic residents in the county accounted for a disproportionately high amount of the cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the illness, which skyrocketed in January.
By the end of March, 30% of residents had received at least one dose of the vaccine, a rate which grew to 47% by May 4. The number of fully vaccinated residents has doubled from 16% to 33% since the end of March, according to county data.
The full report will be available on the county Public Health website at publichealthsbc.org/santa-barbara-county-covid-19-data-reports.
Daily COVID-19 cases
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with 34,250 total cases now confirmed in the county and 143 cases still active, according to county public health data.
As of Tuesday, six individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19, including two individuals in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
In Santa Maria, 28 out of 11,522 total COVID-19 cases remain active and 156 individuals have died from the illness.
In Orcutt, seven out of 1,824 total cases remain active and 29 individuals have died.
In Lompoc, 28 out of 3,751 total cases remain active and 53 individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley area of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, seven out of 1,035 total cases remain active and 18 individuals have died.
In the North County area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, seven out of 1,294 total cases remain active and 22 individuals have died.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported 26 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. In total, 21,222 cases have been confirmed in the county and 124 cases remain active.