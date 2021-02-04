The first week of February has become one of Santa Barbara County's deadliest weeks in the COVID-19 pandemic, after county officials reported 14 additional deaths on Thursday following similar increases over the past few days.

In the first five days of the week, 39 deaths have been confirmed, drawing closer to the highest weekly count so far of 44 deaths in the second week of January, according to county public health data.

COVID-19 deaths in the county now total 330, with numbers increasing exponentially over the past month and into February following a major surge in cases and hospitalizations.

The 14 deaths reported Thursday include 10 individuals over the age of 70, two between the ages of 50 and 69, and two between the ages of 30 and 49, according to county public health data.

Three individuals were from Santa Maria, four from Santa Barbara, two from Goleta, one from the area of Goleta Valley and Gaviota, and four from the South County area of Carpinteria, Summerland and Montecito.

Nine of the deaths also were connected to COVID-19 outbreaks at congregate living facilities, which can include skilled nursing facilities, elderly living facilities, H-2A housing and homeless shelters, according to county data.

Santa Barbara County officials also reported 241 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. Out of 29,431 total confirmed cases, 1,171 remain active and contagious, according to county data.

Hospitalization numbers for COVID-19 remain lower than in previous weeks but still high. As of Thursday, 164 individuals were hospitalized, including 48 in the intensive care unit.

In Santa Maria, 337 out of 10,096 total cases remain active and 131 individuals have died.

In Orcutt, 50 out of 1,539 total cases remain active. Nineteen individuals have died.

In Lompoc, 134 out of 3,069 total cases remain active. Twenty-eight individuals have died.

In the Santa Ynez Valley area of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, 32 out of 854 total cases remain active. Fourteen individuals have died.

In the North County area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, 30 out of 1,123 total cases remain active. Seventeen individuals have died.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported 167 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths from the illness on Thursday.

In total, 18,353 cases have been confirmed in the county, with 976 cases still active and contagious, according to county public health data.

Confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the county now total 192, according to county data.