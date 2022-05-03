There are plenty of fans of Nipomo High baseball today.
Powered by senior right-hander Lukas Ward, the Titans handed Morro Bay its first league loss of the season with a 2-0 victory on Tuesday, opening up the league title chase.
The Titans are now 9-3 in Ocean League play after dropping Morro Bay to 10-1.
Ward threw a complete game four-hitter and struck out seven. Victor Garabay had the game's biggest hit, a deep two-run double to plate Kamren Case and Ward, who went 2-for-3 on the day. Nipomo had only four hits with Case providing the Titans' other hit.
It was a well-played game, with Morro Bay committing the day's only error.
"These last couple weeks have been like playoff baseball at this point," Nipomo coach Samm Spears said after his team improved to 15-10 on the year. "There's been a big couple of weeks for the league and it's really nice to have games like these heading into playoffs.
"It's a good win for the boys and we'll get right back at it Thursday."
The Pirates will host Nipomo on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. The Titans then close out the regular season with two games against Santa Maria (4-14, 3-8) next week.
Nipomo is squarely in the thick of the league title race, though the Titans' win also helps Pioneer Valley in the league standings.
Pioneer Valley entered Tuesday's game against Orcutt Academy with an 8-2 league record.
Morro Bay had been dominating league competition, out-scoring opponents 122-19 before Tuesday's loss.
Boys volleyball
Nipomo and St. Joseph both advance
Nipomo, the No. 7 seed in the CIF Central Section Division 2 playoffs, beat Fresno Christian 3-2 on Tuesday while St. Joseph, the No. 2 seed, swept No. 15 Morro Bay.
That sets up a showdown between the two Ocean Leagues in the quarterfinals. The Knights beat the Titans twice this past season, with the most recent match going the distance.
St. Joseph hosts Nipomo Thursday at 6 p.m. in the quarterfinals.
Nipomo bounced back from a 25-22 loss in the first set on Tuesday, beating Fresno Christian 25-19 in game two and 25-23 in game three. Fresno Christian took game four 28-26 before the Titans closed out the win 15-9 in the fifth set.
The Knights eased past Morro Bay, another league opponent, 25-19, 25-12 and 25-9 on Tuesday.
The Knights won the Ocean League championship with a 14-0 record.
Pioneer Valley lost 25-18, 25-23, 25-17 at Madera, the No. 5 seed. The Panthers were seeded 12th.
Arroyo Grande, the sixth seed in the division, hosted No. 11 McLane on Tuesday. That score was not available at press time. If the Eagles won, they'll play at No. 3 Reedley, with the winner of that match playing the Nipomo-St. Joseph winner in the semifinals.
Future Saint night Wednesday
Future Saint Night at Santa Maria High is set for Wednesday, May 4 at 6 p.m. inside Wilson Gym on the SMHS campus.
There will be a meet-and-greet with future Santa Maria High student-athletes and vice principal, athletic director Dan Ellington and coaches.
The night opens at 6:10 p.m. The meet-and-greet with coaches and athletic sign-ups will likely commence at 6:45 p.m. There will also be performances from the band and cheer squads and parents and athletes can meet the school's athletic trainer.