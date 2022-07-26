Ricky Smith was one of the area's top baseball prospects long before he enrolled at Righetti High.
Smith gained some regional notoriety as part of a dominant Northside Little League team four years ago.
There was the time at the District 65 Little League tournament where he smacked four home runs and piled up 12 RBIs... in one game. Smith also won an International World Series with a travel ball team, the Wahoos, in 2019.
Those types of performances set the table for high expectations at the high school level. This past spring, Smith more than lived up to those expectations.
Smith powered Righetti to a Mountain League championship and a spot in the CIF Central Section Division 1 title game.
For his efforts, Smith was named the Mountain League MVP. Smith will be back at Righetti as a senior next spring.
Smith helped Righetti go 13-5 in Mountain League play and 25-7 overall. He's a left-handed pitcher and plays right field and hits when he's not on the mound.
Smith led the Warriors in average, hitting .404 on the season with 40 hits in 99 at bats. He added 18 runs, 28 RBIs, six doubles and two triples, totals that rank near the top on the team.
Then there's Smith's work on the mound. The lefty went 8-0 on the season with a 1.35 ERA in 52 innings. He struck out 49 batters, allowing just 10 earned runs.
Pitcher of the Year
Senior Robbie Lardner of Templeton earned the league's Pitcher of the Year honor. The younger brother of former Templeton and Gonzaga standout Mac Lardner went 7-2 on the season with a 0.95 ERA. Lardner threw two complete games, including a no-hitter against St. Joseph.
In 73 2/3 innings, Lardner struck out 123 batters and walked just 12, allowing 10 earned runs on the year. (Lardner also hit .344 with 31 hits, 19 runs, 19 RBIs, four doubles and three triples on the season).
First Team
There are four Righetti players, two from Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo and just one player each from St. Joseph and Templeton on the First Team.
The lone St. Joseph player on the First Team is sophomore Caden Cuccia. He hit .319 on the season with 29 hits, six doubles and a homer for the Knights. He scored 23 runs. Cuccia was second on the team in innings pitched with 52. He made nine starts and had a 3.36 ERA on the year, striking out 42 batters.
The four Righetti players on the First Team are seniors Gavin Long and Cooper Bagby and juniors Brodie Miller and Omar Reynoso.
Long, the team's second baseman, had a stellar final season for the Warriors, hitting .394 on the year and scoring 41 times in 32 games. The left-handed hitter had 39 hits, 23 RBIs, four doubles, four triples and two homers.
Miller, the team's catcher, hit .388 with 33 hits, 12 runs, 26 RBIs, six doubles and a triple.
Reynoso went 7-3 on the season with a 2.10 ERA and four saves in a team-high 21 appearances. The lefty led Righetti in innings with 66 2/3. He struck out 69 batters and also homered in one of his few at bats this past season.
Bagby, a senior righty, battled through injuries and still had a strong final season at Righetti. He went 6-2 with a 1.88 ERA in 14 games. Bagby struck out 51 batters in 48 innings.
Arroyo Grande seniors Marc Byrum and Josiah Cabreros are on the First Team.
Noah Clausen and Hogan Benson from San Luis Obispo are on the First Team. Templeton senior Kiko Barroso is also on the First Team. Barroso hit .354 with 34 hits in 28 games. He drove in 36 runs and smacked 10 doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Eagles.
Clausen Hit .337 in 24 games for the Tigers, recording 31 hits while scoring 16 times and driving in 17 runs.
Benson hit .397 with 24 hits, 13 runs, 12 RBIs, two doubles and two triples. Clausen had three doubles, two triples and two home runs on the season.
Second Team
Righetti has two players on the Second Team in juniors JJ Ughoc, a third baseman, and first baseman Ben Muñoz.
Ughoc was a major run producer for the Warriors last spring. He hit .322 on the year with 28 hits, 23 runs, 25 RBIs, six doubles, three triples and two home runs. Muñoz hit .280 with 23 hits, 20 runs, 16 RBIs and five doubles on the season.
Arroyo Grande junior catcher Ryan Tayman, a Cal commit, is on the Second Team, joined by teammate Kaden Tynes, a senior pitcher.
St. Joseph ace Ethan Mansfield is on the Second Team. Paso Robles seniors Bryson Holer and Brandon Bonham are on the Second Team. Atascadero junior Jacob Hixenbaugh made the Second Team as a shortstop. Templeton's Blake Alspach and San Luis Obispo catcher Ayden Kim are on the Second Team.
Mansfield led the Knights in innings pitched with 56 in 12 starts. He had a 2.50 ERA on the year.
Hixenbaugh led the Greyhounds with a .356 average, recording 31 hits in 28 games. He added 26 runs, 11 RBIs and 10 doubles on the year.
St. Joseph center fielder AJ Simmons, a senior, is on the Honorable Mention team. Righetti senior left fielder Mason Schmid is as well.
Simmons led the Knights with a .373 batting average. He had a .416 on-base percentage and a .922 OPS. He smacked 31 hits with six doubles, a triple and a homer driving in 13 runs and scoring 11 times.
Schmid hit .284 for the Warriors, with 19 hits in 31 games He scored 25 times and drove in 13 more runs with three doubles and two triples.
Arroyo Grande freshman infielder Judah Hill made Honorable Mention, as did San Luis Obispo's Daniel Basil, Templeton's Connor Beck, Paso Robles' Elliot Hawe and Atascadero's Curran Hoxie, who hit .286 on the year with 13 RBIs and 13 runs scored.
Smith, Cuccia and Muñoz were all members of the Wahoos team that won a travel ball World Series in 2019.
