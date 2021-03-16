Righetti High School's long-awaited season-opening football game at Arroyo Grande has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 cases within the Righetti program, the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District announced Tuesday.
Righetti was set to play at Arroyo Grande Friday night to kick off the unique spring season that was pushed back from the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The SMJUHSD was notified of several positive COVID-19 cases within the Righetti High School football program Tuesday.
The district said SMJUHSD officials immediately contacted Santa Barbara County Public Health.
"Following SBCPH protocols, Friday night’s football game has been canceled," Kenny Klein, district spokesman, said in an email.
In the email, Klein wrote: "Districts in the purple tier must conduct COVID-19 testing on a weekly basis for football and water polo at this time."
Last month, the California Department of Public Health ruled that counties with an adjusted case rate between 7 and 14 per 100,000 were required to test football and water polo teams before beginning competition. Santa Barbara Counties adjusted case rate was 7.7 in Tuesday's update.
Most area athletics administrators were expecting the adjusted case rate to drop below 7 Tuesday. Alas, it did not, meaning there's more testing on the horizon for Santa Barbara County football players and coaches.
All schools in Santa Barbara County will have to test players and coaches ahead of their games this weekend. Schools in San Luis Obispo County, which has an adjusted case rate of 6.2 Tuesday, do not have to test players.
It was unknown if Arroyo Grande will try to find a replacement game for Friday or if the Righetti-Arroyo Grande game can be rescheduled.
The high school football season is slated to kick off around the Central Coast this weekend.
Santa Maria High is scheduled to play at Morro Bay Friday and Pioneer Valley is slated to host Atascadero in other SMJUHSD games. There are games scheduled for throughout San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.
The positive tests means the Righetti program has to shut down for 10 days. They can not practice or have any team activities until March 27. The Warriors were scheduled to host Templeton March 26. The game will have to be rescheduled or canceled.
"We had some players test positive for COVID-19 yesterday," Righetti coach Tony Payne said in a message to players. "We knew this was a possibility. It is not the end of the world, but it is bad news."
St. Joseph will also be conducting COVID-19 testing this week ahead of its scheduled game at Paso Robles Friday night.
The CIF Central Section will likely allow the football season to run through May 1. Righetti has left openings in the end of its football schedule in case early-season games were canceled.