Righetti's girls basketball team pulled away from Nipomo Thursday night in a 60-41 Mountain League win.
The Warriors are now 8-1 overall and 6-1 in Mountain League games. Nipomo fell to 5-3 overall and 4-3 in league.
Righetti raced out to an 11-4 lead after the first and was up by 18 points in the second quarter, leading 32-14 at one point.
But the Titans closed out the first half with a flourish and cut the lead to 34-22 at the break as Chloe Wells banked in a 3-pointer and drained another before Clarissa Simonson sank a buzzer-beating baseline jumper.
In the fourth quarter, a Honnalee Kennedy bucket cut Righetti's lead to 43-35. Kennedy was fouled on the play and missed the ensuing free throw, but Kat Anderson stole the rebound away and nearly completed a dazzling play but couldn't get the layup to fall.
Righetti rebounded and Anderson helped force another quick turnover but the Titans couldn't complete the fast break and Righetti was able to recover and take back control of the game.
That appeared to be Nipomo's best chance at getting back into it.
Two Malia Cabigon free throws put the Warriors up 45-35 before a Kacie Slover layup made it 45-37 and Paityn Persson made two more free throws to make it a 10-point game.
Nipomo would get no closer. The Warriors sank their free throws in the final two minutes and an eight-point game turned into a 19-point win for the Warriors.
Nipomo hosts Righetti Friday night in another Mountain League game.
The Titans have been playing without star sophomore Makennah Simonson, who was on the bench with teammates Leah Miller and Gracie Gutierrez, also out with injuries.
Cabigon led the Warriors with 21 points as Madisyn Cutliff added 12 and Paityn Persson chipped in 10.