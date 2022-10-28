Last year the Warriors, after winning once during the regular season, reeled off four straight victories to win a CIF Central Section divisional championship and made it to the state divisional championship game before losing.
The requirements to make the Central Section playoffs changed this year, and the Warriors are done for the season. Still, they finished on a good note and McCormack was a big reason why.
The 5-foot-7, 155-pound senior threw a 16-yards pass to a diving Brian Monighetti in the first quarter for the only score of the first half. After Nipomo went ahead in the third quarter on a three-yard Gabe Evans run and a Preston Krier PAT kick, McCormack evaded a heavy rush on a designed pass play and went around right end for eight yards and the winning score at the 8:21 mark of the fourth quarter.
"My guys will play harder for Abel than they will for anyone else on this football team," said Righetti coach Tony Payne.
"He took us to the state championship game last year. Our starter, Braden Claborn, went down with a knee injury, Abel came in the last six games, and he took us to the state championship game."
Payne said, "Abel's played here for four years and played on the varsity for three. Three of his brothers played here."
Claborn, the regular Righetti starter at quarterback this year, did not play last night. Neither did several other Righetti regulars.
"This is the time of year that a lot of teams are missing some of their best players because of injuries," said Payne. The Righetti coach said that was the situation his squad was in Friday night.
The last play from scrimmage typified Nipomo's luck this year. Gabe Sanchez ran through a would-be tackle at the Righetti 20 and ran into the end zone for the would-be touchdown with 6.3 seconds left. A penalty on the Titans canceled the score. It also ended the game.
Monighetti gave Righetti some insurance. Pre-snap Righetti motion suckered the Nipomo defense, Monighetti took the handoff and no one came near him as he raced 66 yards and into the Nipomo end zone at the 6:41 mark of the fourth quarter.
Krier, Nipomo's backup quarterback, ran for a game-high 101 yards, but on the last three of those he was stopped a yard short of the first down at the Righetti 26 as the Warriors defense made a big stop at the 1:32 mark of the fourth.
Evans, who also plays linebacker on defense, finished a stellar career at Nipomo with 82 yards on 17 carries. Monighetti, thanks to that 66-yard touchdown run, was Righetti's leading rusher with 85 yards on eight carries.
Righetti intercepted two passes. Cali Rodriguez had the first one and Jacob Nelson made the second. Rodriguez fumbled the ball back to Nipomo as he was hit, but the Righetti defense ultimately held, stopping Evans for a yard loss on fourth and two from the Warriors 9.
Richard Cardenas, one of many two-way players for both teams, helped the Righetti defense to its big night.
While the Warriors were without several regulars, the Titans were without some of theirs as well, including regular starting quarterback Griffin Groshart and Malachi Starr, one of their leading backs.
Monighetti, who plays linebacker on defense, has been a varsity player for Righetti for three years. He said afterward Friday night that it would be tough not playing anymore football at Righetti with his teammates.
"You start building that bond in March and April, well before the start of the season," said Monighetti. "Having been with these guys for four years, it's going to be hard being without them, whether it be here or at the next level."
Photos: Righetti pulls away from Nipomo to end season with win
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.