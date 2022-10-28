It has been a tough season for the Righetti High School football team, but the Warriors finished it with a win on a chilly Friday night at Nipomo.

Backup quarterback Abel McCormack ran for two scores, the Warriors defense shut out the Titans three times inside the Righetti 15 and the Warriors came away with an 18-7 Mountain League win

Righetti wound up 2-8, 1-6. The Warriors did not get the minimum three wins required to apply for a berth in the CIF Central Section Playoffs. Nipomo finished 0-10, 0-7.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you