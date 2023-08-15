The Nipomo Community Services District board of directors approved the hiring of Raymond Dienzo as the new general manager, replacing the retiring Mario Iglesias who served in the position for nearly eight years.
The NCSD provides a wide variety of services throughout its district including the provision of water, sewer, and waste management services; as well as lighting and drainage in limited areas.
For the past three and a half years Dienzo has served as the District Engineer and Utilities Manager for Cambria Community Services District, overseeing an annual budget of $9 million. Prior to that, he worked for the County of San Luis Obispo in their Public Works Department as the Unit Supervisor for the Water Resources Division.