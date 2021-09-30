There aren’t many big changes in the Power Rankings this week, though there’s been some jostling for position.
Bishop Diego, of course, stayed atop the Times’ Power Rankings after throttling a team from Nevada last Saturday.
The No. 2 spot has changed, though. Santa Barbara, at 4-1, has leap-frogged Mission Prep, which is now No. 3.
St. Joseph has also moved up a spot, moving from fifth to fourth, dropping Nipomo, which is 5-0, down a spot.
These Power Rankings include only teams from Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.
No. 1: Bishop Diego (5-0, at St. Bonaventure) Last week: No. 1. Beat Galena (Nev.) 53-0. CalPreps state ranking: 42.
The Cardinals are clearly the area’s best team, though they’ll meet the 805’s toughest opponent Friday at St. Bonaventure. Even if the Cardinals lose that one, they’ll likely stay atop these rankings.
No. 2: Santa Barbara (4-1, at Lompoc) Last week: No. 3. Bye. CalPreps ranking: 148.
The Dons have moved up a spot, flipping with Mission Prep. Santa Barbara’s body of work is just a bit stronger than Mission Prep’s and that’s reflected in their state rankings, with the Dons 34 spots higher than Mission Prep, per CalPreps.
No. 3: Mission Prep (4-0, at Atascadero) Last week: No. 2. Beat Carpinteria 51-0. CalPreps ranking: 182.
Still, the Royals might be the best team in San Luis Obispo County, which is quite an accomplishment for a program that was playing 8-man not too long ago.
I wish they had a tougher schedule this season to see how they stack up against some of the area’s better teams. Could Mission Prep beat Arroyo Grande? What about Righetti? What would a St. Joseph-Mission Prep match-up look like? We’ll probably see soon enough.
No. 4: St. Joseph (2-3, vs. Paso Robles) Last week: No. 5. Beat San Juan Capistrano St. Margaret's 28-27. CalPreps ranking: 246.
The Knights have also moved up a spot, dropping Nipomo to No. 5. I just think the Knights are a better team right now. That question will also be answered on the field when Nipomo and St. Joseph play on Oct. 14.
The Arroyo Grande-St. Joseph match-up is next week, too.
No. 5: Nipomo (5-0, at Righetti)
Last week: No. 4. Beat San Luis Obispo 27-10. CalPreps ranking: 287.
The Titans weren’t great in the first half and were spectacular in the second, out-scoring SLO 21-0 in the third and fourth quarters last week.
They can do that at Righetti Friday. Nipomo has to come out strong against an improving Righetti squad.
No. 6: Arroyo Grande (3-2, at Pioneer Valley) Last week: No. 6. Bye. CalPreps ranking: 291.
It took just three weeks for the tide to turn in Arroyo Grande as the Eagles went from 0-2 to 3-2. Can they keep the momentum going in league play? Are they the league favorites?
No. 7: Santa Ynez (4-1, at Cabrillo) Last Week: No. 7. Bye. CalPreps ranking: 290.
Santa Ynez is in a really good spot entering league play, with four straight wins and a bye week. I expect the Pirates to win the Pacific View League title. Can they do it?
No. 8: Lompoc (3-2, vs. Santa Barbara) Last week: No. 8. Bye. CalPreps ranking: 310.
The former No. 1 team has hit a rough patch, the first two-game losing streak in Andrew Jones’ 12-season tenure at Lompoc.
Things don’t get easier with Channel League play starting up.
No. 9: Paso Robles (2-2, at St. Joseph) Last week: No. 9. Bye. CalPreps ranking: 403.
The Bearcats are probably the fourth best team in the Mountain League this year and that’s alright.
No. 10: Righetti (0-4, vs. Nipomo) Last week: No. 10. Lost vs. St. Paul 28-27. CalPreps ranking: 479.
Righetti is still a tough, physical football team with some talent. Coach Tony Payne certainly knows how to get his guys to play to their full ability. Now they just need to string some wins together.
Photos; Righetti battles St. Paul
092421 SP Righetti FB 01.JPG
Updated
Sep 27, 2021
Righetti's Cooper Bagby is hit by two defenders, causing a fumble during Friday's game against St. Paul. The Swordsmen beat the Warriors 28-21.
Joe Bailey, Staff
092421 SP Righetti FB 02.JPG
Updated
Sep 28, 2021
Righetti's Ryan Boivin carries the ball during Friday's game against St. Paul. The Swordsmen beat the Warriors 28-21.
Joe Bailey, Staff
092421 SP Righetti FB 03.JPG
Updated
Sep 27, 2021
Righetti's Elijah Swanson carries the ball during Friday's game against St. Paul. The Swordsmen beat the Warriors 28-21.
Joe Bailey, Staff
092421 SP Righetti FB 04.JPG
Updated
Sep 27, 2021
Righetti's Cooper Bagby runs with the ball during Friday's game against St. Paul.
Joe Bailey, Staff
092421 SP Righetti FB 05.JPG
Updated
Sep 24, 2021
Righetti's Cooper Bagby throws during Friday's game against St. Paul. The Swordsmen beat the Warriors 28-21.
Joe Bailey, Staff
092421 SP Righetti FB 06.JPG
Updated
Sep 24, 2021
Righetti's Abel McCormack looks to hand the ball of during Friday's game against St. Paul. The Swordsmen beat the Warriors 28-21.
Joe Bailey, Staff
The Predictions 01
Updated
1 hr ago
Righetti's Cooper Bagby leads the team onto the field during Friday's game against St. Paul. The Swordsmen beat the Warriors 28-21. The Warriors host Nipomo in a Mountain League game Friday night.
Joe Bailey, Staff
092421 SP Righetti FB 08.JPG
Updated
Sep 24, 2021
Righetti's Brian Monighetti during Friday's game against St. Paul. The Swordsmen beat the Warriors 28-21.
Joe Bailey, Staff
092421 SP Righetti FB 09.JPG
Updated
Sep 28, 2021
Righetti's Ryan Boivin carries the ball during Friday's game against St. Paul. The Swordsmen beat the Warriors 28-21.
Joe Bailey, Staff
092421 SP Righetti FB 10.JPG
Updated
Sep 24, 2021
Righetti's Ryan Boivin during Friday's game against St. Paul. The Swordsmen beat the Warriors 28-21.
Joe Bailey, Staff
092421 SP Righetti FB 11.JPG
Updated
Sep 24, 2021
Righetti's Zach Monighetti during the coin toss before Friday's game against St. Paul. The Swordsmen beat the Warriors 28-21.
Joe Bailey, Staff
092421 SP Righetti FB 12.JPG
Updated
Sep 24, 2021
Righetti's Ryan Boivin during Friday's game against St. Paul. The Swordsmen beat the Warriors 28-21.
Joe Bailey, Staff
092421 SP Righetti FB 13.JPG
Updated
Sep 24, 2021
092421 SP Righetti FB 14.JPG
Updated
Sep 24, 2021
092421 SP Righetti FB 15.JPG
Updated
Sep 24, 2021
092421 SP Righetti FB 16.JPG
Updated
Sep 24, 2021
092421 SP Righetti FB 17.JPG
Updated
Sep 24, 2021
092421 SP Righetti FB 18.JPG
Updated
Sep 24, 2021
Photos: St. Joseph takes on St. Margaret's
092421 SM SJHS FB 01.JPG
Updated
Sep 27, 2021
St. Joseph's Carter Vargas during Friday's game against San Juan Capistrano St. Margaret's. Vargas rushed for a 41-yard touchdown run in his first game of the season after sitting out due to CIF transfer rules.
Joe Bailey, Staff
The Predictions 03
Updated
1 hr ago
St. Joseph's Malakai Langley runs with the ball during Friday's game against St. Margaret's. The Knights host Paso Robles Friday in their Homecoming game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
092421 SM SJHS FB 03.JPG
Updated
Sep 27, 2021
St. Joseph's Makai Sat (70) sacks St. Margaret's Max Ruff during Friday's game against St. Margaret's.
Joe Bailey, Staff
092421 SM SJHS FB 04.JPG
Updated
Sep 28, 2021
St. Joseph's Carter Vargas runs with the ball during Friday's game against St. Margaret's.
Joe Bailey, Staff
092421 SM SJHS FB 05.JPG
Updated
Sep 25, 2021
St. Joseph's Makai Sat reacts after recording a sack during Friday's game against St. Margaret's.
Joe Bailey, Staff
092421 SM SJHS FB 06.JPG
Updated
Sep 25, 2021
St. Joseph's Malakai Langley carries the ball on a 14-yard touchdown run during Friday's game against St. Margaret's.
Joe Bailey, Staff
092421 SM SJHS FB 07.JPG
Updated
Sep 24, 2021
St. Joseph's Collin Fasse hauls in a pass from Darian Mensah during Friday's game against St. Margaret's.
Joe Bailey, Staff
092421 SM SJHS FB 08.JPG
Updated
Sep 24, 2021
St. Joseph's Brian Ventura makes a tackle during Friday's game against St. Margaret's.
Joe Bailey, Staff
092421 SM SJHS FB 09.JPG
Updated
Sep 24, 2021
St. Joseph's Anthony Moreno reacts during Friday's game against St. Margaret's.
Joe Bailey, Staff
092421 SM SJHS FB 10.JPG
Updated
Sep 24, 2021
St. Margaret's Max Ruff fires a pass during Friday's game against St. Joseph.
Joe Bailey, Staff
092421 SM SJHS FB 11.JPG
Updated
Sep 24, 2021
St. Margaret's Derek Smith carries the ball Friday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
092421 SM SJHS FB 12.JPG
Updated
Sep 24, 2021
St. Joseph's Erwin Taomi during Friday's game against St. Margaret's.
Joe Bailey, Staff
092421 SM SJHS FB 13.JPG
Updated
Sep 24, 2021
Max Ruff throws during Friday' game against St. Joseph.
Joe Bailey, Staff
092421 SM SJHS FB 14.JPG
Updated
Sep 24, 2021
St. Joseph's game against St. Margaret's.
Joe Bailey, Staff
092421 SM SJHS FB 15.JPG
Updated
Sep 24, 2021
Friday's game between St. Joseph and St. Margaret's.
Joe Bailey, Staff
092421 SM SJHS FB 16.JPG
Updated
Sep 24, 2021
Friday's game between St. Joseph and St. Margaret's.
Joe Bailey, Staff
092421 SM SJHS FB 17.JPG
Updated
Sep 24, 2021
Friday's game between St. Joseph and St. Margaret's.
Joe Bailey, Staff
092421 SM SJHS FB 18.JPG
Updated
Sep 24, 2021
Friday's game between St. Joseph and St. Margaret's.
Joe Bailey, Staff
092421 SM SJHS FB 19.JPG
Updated
Sep 24, 2021
Friday's game between St. Joseph and St. Margaret's.
Joe Bailey, Staff
092421 SM SJHS FB 20.JPG
Updated
Sep 24, 2021
Friday's game between St. Joseph and St. Margaret's.
Joe Bailey, Staff
092421 SM SJHS FB 21.JPG
Updated
Sep 24, 2021
Friday's game between St. Joseph and St. Margaret's.
Joe Bailey, Staff
092421 SM SJHS FB 22.JPG
Updated
Sep 28, 2021
Carter Vargas carries the ball during Friday's game between St. Joseph and St. Margaret's.
Joe Bailey, Staff
092421 SM SJHS FB 23.JPG
Updated
Sep 24, 2021
Carter Vargas jukes defender Derek Smith during Friday's game between St. Joseph and St. Margaret's.
Joe Bailey, Staff
092421 SM SJHS FB 24.JPG
Updated
Sep 24, 2021
092421 SM SJHS FB 25.JPG
Updated
Sep 24, 2021
092421 SM SJHS FB 26.JPG
Updated
Sep 24, 2021
092421 SM SJHS FB 27.JPG
Updated
Sep 24, 2021
092421 SM SJHS FB 28.JPG
Updated
Sep 24, 2021
092421 SM SJHS FB 29.JPG
Updated
Sep 24, 2021
092421 SM SJHS FB 30.JPG
Updated
Sep 24, 2021
Photos: Nipomo takes on SLO in non-league game
092421 SLO Nipomo FB 01.JPG
Updated
Sep 27, 2021
Nipomo’s Nate Reese takes off on a long run for a touchdown in the first half against San Luis Obispo as Eli Smiley Rooney (10) and Luca Cuccaro (5) pursue.
Len Wood, Contributor
092421 SLO Nipomo FB 02.JPG
Updated
Sep 28, 2021
Nipomo’s Nick Milton (3) intercepts a pass to San Luis Obispo’s Eli Smiley Rooney.
Len Wood, Contributor
The Predictions 02
Updated
1 hr ago
Nipomo’s Vinny Hernandez runs against San Luis Obispo during the Titans' 27-10 win over the Tigers.
Len Wood, Contributor
The Predictions 04
Updated
5 hrs ago
Nipomo’s Vinny Hernandez catches a pass on fourth down to convert against San Luis Obispo.
Len Wood Contributor
092421 SLO Nipomo FB 05.JPG
Updated
Sep 24, 2021
Nipomo’s Ben Cepeda stops San Luis Obispo’s AJ Garcia.
Len Wood Contributor
092421 SLO Nipomo FB 06.JPG
Updated
Sep 24, 2021
Nipomo’s Raemar Agnes returns an interception as San Luis Obispo’s Eli Smiley Rooney pursues.
Len Wood Contributor
092421 SLO Nipomo FB 07.JPG
Updated
Sep 24, 2021
Nipomo’s Kyle Kuhn returns the opening kickoff against San Luis Obispo.
Len Wood Contributor
092421 SLO Nipomo FB 08.JPG
Updated
Sep 24, 2021
Nipomo’s Gabriel Sanchez gets away from San Luis Obispo’s Leo Miller.
Len Wood Contributor
092421 SLO Nipomo FB 09.JPG
Updated
Sep 24, 2021
Nipomo’s Nate Reese passes against San Luis Obispo.
Len Wood Contributor
092421 SLO Nipomo FB 10.JPG
Updated
Sep 24, 2021
Nipomo enters the field against San Luis Obispo.
Len Wood Contributor
092421 SLO Nipomo FB 11.JPG
Updated
Sep 24, 2021
Nipomo vs. San Luis Obispo.
Len Wood Contributor
092421 SLO Nipomo FB 12.JPG
Updated
Sep 24, 2021
Nipomo’s Raemar Agnes sacks San Luis Obispo’s AJ Garcia.
Len Wood Contributor
092421 SLO Nipomo FB 13.JPG
Updated
Sep 24, 2021
Nipomo’s Gabe Evans carries the ball against San Luis Obispo.
Len Wood Contributor
092421 SLO Nipomo FB 14.JPG
Updated
Sep 24, 2021
Nipomo’s Gabe Evans tries to block a pass by San Luis Obispo’s AJ Garcia.
Len Wood Contributor
092421 SLO Nipomo FB 15.JPG
Updated
Sep 24, 2021
Nipomo Coach Tony Dodge.
Len Wood Contributor
092421 SLO Nipomo FB 16.JPG
Updated
Sep 24, 2021
Nipomo’s Alex Terrones runs against San Luis Obispo.
Len Wood Contributor