The Pioneer Valley baseball team had its finest season in school history this spring.
Richie Robles had, perhaps, the finest individual season in program history.
As such, Robles has been named the Ocean League's Most Valuable Player.
Robles helped the Panthers win their first league title in program history as they went 22-6 overall and 13-2 against league competition this spring.
While patrolling center field for the Panthers, Robles was consistently dominant at the plate. The left-handed hitter finished the season with a .505 batting average. He was not just a contact hitter. The athletic outfielder pounded out 46 hits in 91 at-bats, with 35 runs, 40 RBIs, eight doubles, five triples and three homers on the season.
Robles slugged an astounding .802 on the season. Combined with his .569 on-base percentage, he finished the year with a 1.371 OPS. The lefty also pitched a bit, finishing the season with a 1.12 ERA in 25 innings.
Pitcher of the Year
Nipomo junior Hunter Wooldridge was named the league's Pitcher of the Year. Wooldridge came on strong toward the end of the season and finished the year with a 1.42 ERA in 49 innings with an 8-2 record. He threw four complete games with three shutouts. He allowed just 33 hits while striking out 46 and walking just nine on the season.
The Titans went 18-11 on the season and finished second in the league with a 12-3 record.
First Team
Pioneer Valley has four players on the First Team and three of them are expected to be back next season. The four on the First Team are senior shortstop Jesus Nava, junior pitcher/infielders Andy Morales and Estevan Fonseca and sophomore catcher Josue Garcia.
Garcia, the sophomore, is one of the most promising young players in the area. He hit .538 last season, finishing second on the team behind Robles in hits with 42. He scored 20 runs and drove in 26. He had four doubles, three triples and a home run. Garcia is also having a dominant summer playing for Santa Maria's 15-year-old Babe Ruth team in Tulare this week.
Fonseca is one of the most underrated two-way players on the Central Coast. The junior hit .437 while also serving as one of the Panthers' most important pitchers. Fonseca had 38 hits, 20 runs, 30 RBIs, three doubles and a triple on the season. On the mound, Fonseca went 7-4 with a 1.78 ERA in 11 starts. He threw seven complete games and one shutout. Fonseca led the Panthers with 66 2/3 innings, striking out 65 batters and allowing 60 hits on the year.
Morales finished second on the team in innings with 40. He had a 1.92 ERA and a 7-0 record, throwing three complete games and two shutouts.
Nava was the Panthers' shortstop and run scorer. He hit .371 on the year with 33 hits, 33 runs, 19 RBIs, four doubles and a triple on the season. He led the team with 61 assists on the year.
Nipomo has two players on the First Team in seniors Nate Reese and Wade Arkinson. Reese was a major contributor to the second-place Titans, leading them with 44 hits and a .440 average. He scored a team-high 30 runs while driving in 25. He had 11 doubles, a whopping eight triples and one home run.
Arkinson added pop to the Titans' lineup, hitting .412 on the year with 23 runs, a team-best 30 RBIs with eight doubles, four triples and a team-high three homers.
Senior Alex Milner is the lone Santa Maria player on the First Team.
Morro Bay seniors Jackson Howell and Morgan Codron and Mission Prep junior Nick Bender round out the First Team. Codron hit .473 with 43 hits, 34 runs, 31 RBIs, 18 doubles, three triples and three homers. Howell hit .349 with 29 runs, 23 RBIs, six doubles, a triple and three homers. Howell went 6-4 on the mound in 49 1/3 innings with a 2.98 ERA. Codron had a 0.79 ERA with a 7-2 record in 53 innings with 86 strikeouts.
Second Team
Pioneer Valley has two players on the Second Team in sophomores Andrew Sandoval and Cesar Garcia. Sandoval hit .391 on the season with 25 runs, 16 RBIs, two doubles and two triples.
Cesar Garcia played in just 15 games for the Panthers but hit .391 with 17 hits, seven runs, nine RBIs, four doubles and a triple. Sandoval was third on the team in innings pitched with 27 2/3, finishing the season with a 1.77 ERA and a 4-1 record in three starts.
Nipomo seniors Victor Garibay and Lukas Ward are on the Second Team.
Ward also had a strong two-way season, hitting .302 with 19 hits, 15 runs, 13 RBIs and a homer. On the mound, Ward led the Titans in innings with 83 1/3, with a 2.35 ERA, 8-4 record, six complete games and two shutouts. He struck out a team-best 96 hitters on the year.
Garibay hit .348 on the year with 23 hits, 15 runs, 12 RBIs, five doubles and a triple.
Orcutt Academy's Isaiah Weichinger, a junior, is on the Second Team. Weichinger led the Spartans with 27 hits, hitting .391 on the year with 13 runs, nine RBIs, four doubles and a triple.
Santa Maria junior Julian Ortiz is on the Second Team, joined by Morro Bay's John Skaggs and Nicky Johnson and Mission Prep's Kyle Hiltbrand and Isaac Townsend.
Honorable Mention
Each team in the league has one player on the Honorable Mention team.
Pioneer Valley is represented by Rudy Mendez. The senior hit .333 in 23 games with 21 hits, 18 runs, 13 RBIs, six doubles, two triples and a homer.
Orcutt Academy senior Isaias De La Cruz is on the Honorable Mention team. He led the Spartans with a .400 average, with 12 runs, 10 RBIs, six doubles and a homer in 23 games.
Nipomo senior Nick Milton made Honorable Mention. He hit .270 with 17 hits, 15 runs, 11 RBIs, four doubles and a triple.
Santa Maria sophomore Ruben Guzman is also on the Honorable Mention team, with Morro Bay junior Johnny Botello and Mission Prep senior Michael Sison.