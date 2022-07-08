The two Santa Maria Valley boys volleyball programs in the Mountain League this past season — Pioneer Valley and Righetti — had their hands full taking on tough San Luis Obispo County competition.
The Panthers and Warriors competed in the area's toughest league, facing San Luis Obispo, Morro Bay and Arroyo Grande.
Still, the Panthers had three players earn All-League recognition a year after winning the Ocean League title. Righetti has one player on the All-League team.
San Luis Obispo and Arroyo Grande split the league championship this spring, with Nicole Linman coaching the Tigers and Courtney Zimmerman skippering the Eagles. Both teams went 7-1 in league with each loss coming against the other. Oddly enough, SLO beat Arroyo Grande 3-1 in the first and Arroyo Grande swept SLO 3-0 in the final meeting between the teams last season.
Pioneer Valley's three players earning All-League recognition are Nate Magni, Ivan Hernandez and Carlos Bustamonte.
Arroyo Grande senior Josh McCune, who's signed to play at UC Irvine, was named the league's Most Valuable Player.
Arroyo Grande finished as runner-up in the CIF Central Section Division 2 playoffs, beating rival Nipomo in the semifinals before falling to Fresno Central in the championship.
First Team
Magni, the Pioneer Valley junior, is the lone Santa Maria Valley player on the First Team. Magni, like many players on this list, plays for the growing club team in the area, Flight Academy.
Magni led Pioneer Valley with 121 kills on 528 attempts, good for a 22.9% conversion mark. The 6-foot-5 middle also had 17 aces, 25 blocks and 148 digs on the season.
Pioneer Valley finished third in the league standings with a 3-5 league record. The Panthers went 7-12 overall. Morro Bay was fourth in the league at 2-5 while going 11-19 and Righetti was last, finishing 0-7 in league.
San Luis Obispo has three players on the First Team in Jenson Wright, Nate Browning and Luca Marino.
Wright, a junior, was second on the Tigers in assists with 263. He also had 96 kills, 22 aces, 10 blocks and 99 digs on the year.
Browning, another junior, had 222 digs on the season and 340 service returns, playing as the Tigers' libero.
Marino, a senior, was third on the team with 116 kills on the season.
Arroyo Grande seniors Luca Kerr and Xander Lloyd, along with sophomore libero Jack Canigulia are also on the First Team.
Morro Bay seniors Cooper Starr and Andrie Magday are also on the First Team.
Second Team
Ivan Hernandez, the Pioneer Valley senior, is on the Second Team. The 6-foot-1 outside hitter was second on the Panthers in kills with 107. He also had 15 service aces, 90 digs and 96 serve returns on the season.
San Luis Obispo has three more players on the Second Team with Liam Overland, a sophomore, and seniors Chase Jacobson and Ben Watkins.
Overland led the Tigers with 145 kills on the season. Jacobson was second with 121 kills. Watkins had 67 kills, nine aces, 35 blocks and 42 digs on the season.
Arroyo Grande senior Nate Penton, junior Parker Sandman and sophomore Gavin Hilliard are also on the Second Team.
Morro Bay has two players on the Second Team in senior middle Jonah Konjoyan and junior setter Charlie Fryer.
Honorable Mention
Righetti senior libero Marcos Contreras is listed on the Honorable Mention team, the only Righetti player on the All-League team.
Pioneer Valley middle blocker Carlos Bustamonte, a junior, is on the Honorable Mention team. He had 36 kills, 15 blocks, 18 digs and 10 returns on the season.
The rest of the Honorable Mention team is made up of San Luis Obispo junior Mitch Clark and sophomore teammate Bryce Jenkins, Morro Bay seniors Konner Gill and Edwin Mendoza and Arroyo Grande sophomores Liam McCabe and Jake Harvey.