The Cardiac Cats' run has ended.
Pioneer Valley's enthralling run to the CIF Central Section semifinals ended Wednesday night as the Panthers' luck ran out.
Pioneer Valley had previously won two thrilling road playoff games as the No. 11 seed in Division 4. But, this time, the Panthers came out on the short end of the stick.
Mission Prep rallied from multiple deficits, scoring five runs over the final two innings, beating Pioneer Valley 6-5 to advance to the Division 4 title game. The Royals, the No. 2 seed, will play No. 1 Orange Cove Saturday at 1:30 p.m. for the CIF title. Orange Cove beat No. 4 Morro Bay 2-1 on Wednesday.
The Panthers were this close to making the final. They scored twice in the top of the first, once in the third and twice more in the fourth to take a 5-0 lead. The Royals then made it 5-1 with a run in the fourth before scoring three times in the sixth and twice in the seventh to beat the Panthers.
Brooklyn Neenan hit a two-out, walkoff home run for the Royals.
Mila Dolores went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI. Precious Zeledon went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run. Adriana Padilla drove in two runs for the Panthers and Natalie Villa added two hits.
Padilla drove in the game's first run on an RBI groundout that scored Dolores. Rianna Dulay then hit a grounder that turned into an error to score Zeledon and put the Panthers up 2-0.
Padilla hit another RBI groundout to give the Panthers a 3-0 in the third.
In the fourth inning, Dolores singled home McKenzie Ramirez to put the Panthers up 4-0 and Zeledon smacked a triple to center field to score Dolores.
But the Panthers wouldn't score again.
Mission Prep scored on a Roxanne Guerra RBI single in the fourth. In the sixth, the Royals strung together two singles and two walks to make the score 5-2. Rylinn McDonald hit a two-run single to cut the Panthers' lead to 5-4.
Pioneer Valley's Ciena Acosta then got two pop outs and a strikeout to end the inning to strand two runners.
The Panthers had runners at the corners with one out in the top of the seventh but weren't able to score when Guerra recorded a strikeout and a ground out to end the top half of the seventh.
Acosta started the seventh with a strikeout before Savannah Ruelas walked. Acosta then got a ground out to bring Neenan to the plate. Ruelas scored from second on an error to tie the game before Neenan smacked her home run to left field to end the game and send the Royals to the Div. 4 title game against Orange Cove.
Acosta was mostly dominant. The freshman threw a complete game and struck out 13. She did walk three batters and allow seven hits.
The Panthers fell to 17-13-1 on the season. They went 10-7-1 in the Ocean League. The Royals went 16-2 in the Ocean League to earn that championship. They are 20-8 overall. Orange Cove is 25-6.
Pioneer Valley made the semifinals after a 12-inning win over Shafter in the quarterfinals. They beat Delano Chavez 9-8 in eight innings to start the playoffs.