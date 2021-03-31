John Beck calls Tommy Nunez the "heartbeat" of his Pioneer Valley football team.

That was apparent Wednesday night.

In a rare spring football game, on an even rarer Wednesday night for high school football, Nunez powered the Panthers past Mission Prep 13-6, handing the Royals their first loss of the season.

The game served as the season opener for the Panthers, who had to postpone their first two games due to COVID-19 cases within the program, resulting in a 10-day quarantine.

Nunez scored both touchdowns in the win, catching a 3-yard pass from quarterback Angel Vargas while later ripping off a 16-yard scamper that put the game away.

The game ended when Mission Prep quarterback Colby White's last-second pass landed out of bands after time expired with the Royals trying desperately to find the end zone.

The Panthers, coming off a 1-9 2019 season, erupted into a jubilant celebration with a stunning victory in hand.

"Like I told you, man, it's time for a change," Nunez said after the game. "First game back, we've been postponed because of COVID and (stuff), we bounced back today. We got Nipomo next week and that's what we're looking forward to now."

"Without Tommy we wouldn't have won this game," Beck, the second-year Panthers coach, said. "That's all there is to it. He is the heartbeat for our team, you have no idea what that guy is going through right now and the things he's doing in his life. He's sacrificing a lot to be out here with these guys for these four games. I can't say enough about his ability to raise these guys up and get them to believe in themselves. He fights every day in practice, he does everything for us."

Beck said Nunez's defensive performance was the thing that impressed him the most.

"He didn't play defense for us last year, but what he did defensively really amazed me," Beck said.

The contest was Mission Prep's third game this spring. The Royals dominated their first two Ocean League opponents, man-handling Nipomo 24-10 on March 19 then thrashing Atascadero 56-6 on Friday. Wednesday's game in Santa Maria was the Royals' third in 11 days.

The question entering the game was would that give Mission Prep an edge with the team finding a rhythm, or would too many games in too few days have a negative impact?

"That's an extremely difficult question to answer, because I don't really know," Mission Prep coach David Schuster said when asked about the condensed schedule. "There's really no excuses on it. This is their first game, they have a brand new offense and a brand new defense. We really had no idea what they were doing (schematically). There's a lot of adjusting as the game goes on and we're trying figure things out."

Mission Prep rushed for 426 yards and six touchdowns last week against Atascadero, averaging nearly 13 yards a carry. But the Panther defense was incredibly stingy, bottling up that vaunted running game led by freshman Drew Harrigan and junior Jack Susank. Sophomore quarterback Colby White was solid for the most part, making plays with both his arm and legs, but most Mission Prep drives ended with a turnover on downs or a fumble as the Panther defense stiffened up at key times.

Both teams moved the ball in the first quarter, though neither scored. Pioneer Valley fumbled the ball away on its first possession, with Mission Prep taking over inside its own 10. The Royals then fumbled with Pioneer Valley's Danny Avila recovering the ball in Mission Prep territory.

The Panthers then turned the ball over on downs before Andres Vargas intercepted a White pass just before the first quarter ended. The Panthers gave the ball up on downs again before Richard Cardenas would recover yet another Mission Prep fumble.

The Royals got the ball back and White found big receiving target Tyler Garrett on back-to-back completions, a 32-yard gain and an 18-yard touchdown pass that gave the Royals a 6-0 lead at the half.

Pioneer Valley then took its opening possession of the second half and marched down the field. Facing a third-and-goal from the 3, the Panthers dialed up a roll-out pass from Vargas, who lofted a touch pass to a wide-open Nunez in the flat for a score. The point-after try was good and the Panthers had a lead they wouldn't let go.

In the fourth quarter, the Pioneer Valley defense came up with a key stop on fourth down, stuffing a Harrigan run to give the Panthers the ball at the Mission Prep 40.

A few plays later, Nunez stepped through two tackles and burst into the end zone on a 16-yard jaunt that would put the game away. The snap was high on the point-after kick, keeping it a seven-point game with 6:25 left.

The Panthers drove inside the Mission Prep 10 after the Royals turned the ball over on downs once again, but a Pioneer Valley fumble gave the Royals one more shot. They drove from their own 8 down to the Pioneer Valley 25, but a Jalen Yap sack of White pushed the Royals outside the 30.

With 2.1 seconds left, White had one more throw, but his pass sailed out of bounds as the final buzzer sounded, sealing the Panthers' win.

Beck said his team was intent on being physical and aggressive against a Mission Prep team that only has two seniors on the roster.

"We knew they were young and we came in with the mindset that if we fought and executed our plays, we could eventually wear them out," Beck said. "'Wear them down and play a more physical brand of football,' that was the mindset. That's a hell of a team, they're very good and they're very young.

"I can't say enough about our boys," Beck added. "We literally practiced for three weeks, we then got a 10-day hiatus and came back and practiced four days for this game," Beck said. "The kids are buying in into what we're trying to do here. I'm super proud to be the head coach of this football team over here."

The Panthers employed a Wing-T offense with Nunez, Danny Avila, Richard Cardenas and Rudy Mendez all carrying the ball effectively. The Panthers now have about 10 days to prepare for their next game, scheduled for April 10 against Nipomo.

Mission Prep plays at Santa Maria on April 9 at 6 p.m.

"We basically just told the guys, 'Hey, it's a short week under some crazy circumstances, let's just go out and compete,'" Schuster said. "We wanted them to come out with the same energy they had against Nipomo and Atascadero and see what happens. That's exactly what they did. I'm actually extremely proud of this group and, actually, for the long-term, this might be the best thing for us."